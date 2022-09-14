Livingston Parish Public Schools

Livingston Parish Public Schools sign

 David Gray | The News

A Livingston Parish student has been named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist for the Class of 2023.

MacKenzie Himel, of Live Oak High, was among 235 high school seniors in Louisiana – and the only one from Livingston Parish – who were selected for the nationwide academic honor.

