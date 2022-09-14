A Livingston Parish student has been named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist for the Class of 2023.
MacKenzie Himel, of Live Oak High, was among 235 high school seniors in Louisiana – and the only one from Livingston Parish – who were selected for the nationwide academic honor.
Himel was one of 16,000 students across the country who were named semifinalists, representing less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors. About 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level in February, and half of those will be selected to receive scholarships later next year.
All semifinalists were announced Wednesday.
The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition that recognizes and honors academically talented students across the U.S.
Each year, more than 1 million high school juniors enter the competition by taking the P-SAT, and the pool of semifinalists includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.
In addition to the qualifying test scores, a semifinalist must have an “outstanding academic record” throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and write an essay.
To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a scholarship application detailing that student’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.
Around 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 millions will be offered next spring.
Since 1955, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) has recognized more than 3 million students and provided more than 423,000 scholarships worth in excess of $1.7 billion.
National Merit Scholarship winners of 2023 will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July. These scholarship recipients will join nearly 368,000 others who have earned the Merit Scholar title.
