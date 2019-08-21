FRENCH SETTLEMENT – It could have been worse.
That’s the sentiment that washed over many in Livingston Parish as Hurricane Barry fizzled at the Louisiana coast. Some forecasts predicted river flooding that could have approached levels not seen since the Great Flood of 2016 in Livingston Parish creating a palpable sense of anxiety for many.
Indeed, it could have been worse and while the parish didn’t escape unscathed as tornadoes and heavy rains inundated areas in Barry’s wake, that sense of relief was a reminder for some in the village of French Settlement that the bullet was dodged this time. Next time may not be the same.
“We just haven’t had the perfect storm yet,” said Teresa Miller, a French Settlement alderman. “It could happen next week.”
That perfect storm, according to Emergency Manager Lawrence Callender, is one that comes up from the Gulf of Mexico when the water levels are high in Lake Maurepas, the Amite River, and the surrounding swamps.
The reason for the concern about this kind of storm is related to issues that are familiar to many Louisianans but generally thought of as affecting areas further south than Livingston Parish. Phenomena like coastal erosion, subsidence, saltwater intrusion, and storm surge are generally associated with places like Grand Isle or New Orleans, areas that are closer to the coast.
But Callender is quick to point out, “Livingston Parish is a coastal parish whether we like it or not. We’re driven by two effects, tide and wind. We’ve had periods where we haven’t had rainfall for as much as thirty days and the river came up several feet. It didn’t rain a drop, but we were at flood stage and above flood stage in French Settlement because the Gulf of Mexico came up.”
If a hurricane had hit at that point, Callender went on to say, that would have been the worst-case scenario because the water would not have been able to drain. If the water is unable to drain, it will eventually return upstream, a phenomenon known as backflow.
And it’s getting worse due to saltwater intrusion that leads to land loss.
“We’ve lost land in Livingston Parish,” he said. “The shoreline [of Lake Maurepas] has receded many hundred yards from where it used to be just 20 years ago.”
This decreases the effect of land and vegetation in buffering inland Louisiana from the worst of storms.
The coastal effects don’t just make storms more threatening, however, because tide and water levels can increase the threat of flooding even without a system from the Gulf.
“I do think we flood worse and I do think we flood more often. It has progressed for sure,” said Miller. “I’m off the main river canal but water can be three feet below the bank and the next day lapping at it. It does change like that.”
The challenges facing flood control along the lower Amite are not new, though in the wake of 2016 finding solutions has become a more pressing matter. A number of projects have received funding including the Comite River Diversion Canal, rebuilding the weir intended to siphon some water from the Amite, and dredging and snagging on the river.
While the projects promise to provide some relief, there is a larger issue that concerns Callender. An agreement was reached five decades ago between Livingston, Ascension, and East Baton Rouge Parishes to maintain the Amite and the weir, but, until now, that agreement has not been carried through.
“Now we’ve got $1.2 billion for mitigation,” Callender pointed out. “How are we going to spend that money? Are we going to go and slick everything up and dump it in the Amite River and not fix it? That’s the big question. If we do that, we’re going to be dumping five gallons of water in a one-gallon bucket.
“We can’t fix the weir until we fix the Amite because we would just be causing a horrible problem by trying to force the water down a choked river.”
Complicating matters is action taken by neighboring parishes.
Ascension Parish is seeking to expand their levee structure in a project known as Laurel Ridge. Projections for the project could see flooding impacts in Livingston Parish of four to six inches, according to Callender.
“Four to six inches of water is the difference between your house flooding or not flooding,” he said.
Livingston Parish is keeping an eye on the project and at his annual State of the Parish address Parish President Layton Ricks reiterated his commitment to assuring the parish is not negatively impacted by the project.
“A half-inch impact is not acceptable,” Ricks said. “I’m responsible for Livingston Parish. I am not going to let them build a levee that will inflict harm on us."
Miller agreed with Ricks’ sentiments.
“I think it needs to be the whole basin doing something,” she said. “I don’t think any one person can do anything without affecting their neighbor.”
At the basin-wide level, Callender thinks the next step is to build the Darlington Reservoir, a project proposed in the wake of the 1983 flood that impacted many in Livingston Parish. The project was shelved in the 1990s but has seen renewed interest after 2016.
“It’s better than Comite,” Callender said. Citing a study commissioned by DOTD, he noted that some areas could see as much as seven feet of flood relief from the project while French Settlement would benefit from 1.2 feet of relief. The purpose of the reservoir would be to slow down the flow of water to allow the lower basin time to drain.
“My wish list is the same for the whole basin – floodplain management,” he said. “Why would you put a development somewhere that would flood your neighbor, up or downstream? You’ve got to think about development, and I’m all for development. But you have all these impermeable surfaces now.”
Miller echoed Callender’s call for thoughtful development.
“Build now, figure it out later is not working,” she said. “As much as cleaning up the river may help, you just can’t put so many slabs in the way of the flow of water, my personal opinion.
She also would like to see a more comprehensive approach to addressing the issue within the borders of Livingston Parish.
“If you go up north of us and you deal with gravity and drainage and you don’t come to us and do gravity and drainage then you’ve not solved the problem at all,” she said. “All of us are affected. It has to be one thing done for everybody. That is the solution.
“What scares me about 2016 is we didn’t get the rain in French Settlement. It wasn’t the rain or wind; it was just a flood.”
