LIVINGSTON – The Town of Livingston is looking to a federal program to help fund a splash pad for its park.
The Board of Aldermen recently approved a resolution seeking a grant from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) for the $340,000 project.
Town Engineer Clayton Driggs said the grant would be a 50-50 match, meaning the town would have to put up $170,000. The request is a reimbursable grant, meaning the town pays for the project, then submits bills to the LWCF for half of the cost.
“We have to spend and ask for reimbursement,” Driggs said. “We do it incrementally.”
And that is where Driggs said the town must look closely at the financial numbers.
Driggs said the basic splash pad would cost $206,000 and the parking lot would be $40,000. If the town used those numbers, LWCF’s half would be approximately $123,000.
If the project’s costs run higher, the town would have to pay all of that. Driggs said. If it runs below $340,000, LWCF pays out less.
“It’s better to have $340,000 (requested) to get $170,000 than to go for $240,000 and get $120,000,” Driggs said.
Mayor David McCreary said the project could take three to six months to complete.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund was created by Congress in 1964 to preserve working forests and ranch lands, to support state and local parks and playgrounds and to preserve battlefields and other historic and cultural sites, according to its website
Every year, $900 million in royalties paid by energy companies drilling for oil and gas on the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) are put into this fund.
Louisiana has received approximately $220.6 million in LWCF funding over the past five decades.
