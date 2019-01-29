LIVINGSTON – A Livingston Parish jury convicted an Independence man of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 28-year-old woman, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
Ollie Montrell Selders Jr., 39, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison when Judge Robert Morrison sentences him on Thursday, Feb. 14, in 21st Judicial District Court.
The jury also found Selders guilty of obstruction of justice during the investigation into the death of LaTisha Rheams, Perrilloux said.
Assistant District Attorney Zachary Daniels called multiple witnesses who testified about the 16-year relationship between Rheams and Selders.
On June 26, 2017, Rheams called family members to her Selders Lane residence to help with packing and removing her belongings from the residence because she intended to leave Selders.
Family members described her as irritable and upset after a heated argument between the couple, Perrilloux said.
When family members arrived at the home, Rheams decided she was not going to leave that night and would be in contact with them in the morning.
On the morning of June 27, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 phone call at the residence in Independence in reference to a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.
The caller, Selders, advised the dispatcher he found his girlfriend lying on her back, unresponsive, and when he turned her over saw blood coming from her lower back, Perrilloux said.
During Selder’s initial interview with detectives, he said he entered their home and saw smoke coming from a toaster oven and unplugged it.
That’s when he said he noticed Rheams on the floor on her back beside the stove, the prosecutor said.
Selders said he saw a 20 gauge shotgun about four feet from Rheams’ body.
He told detectives he took the shotgun and hid it in the woods, 40 yards behind the residence, because he panicked.
Based on the investigation and evidence collected at the crime scene, detectives determined Selders was not telling the truth about the incident, Perrilloux said.
During additional questioning, he gave numerous inconsistent statements about the incident.
Selders was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.
