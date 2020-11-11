A Livingston man has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge stemming from the 2019 death of his uncle, according to District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux.
Jonathan Herrell, 26, was sentenced to 15 years at hard labor with the department of corrections after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of 59-year-old Tommy Herrell, Jr., according to a statement from Perrilloux’s office.
“The sentence was agreed upon and imposed with the consent of the victim’s family,” Perrilloux said in the statement.
The case dates back to a family altercation on March 30, 2019, when officers from the Town of Livingston Police Department and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Florida Boulevard in the Town of Livingston.
During the investigation, authorities learned that an injured male had been struck with a baseball bat.
According to a witness, Jonathan Herrell and his uncle, Tommy Herrell, Jr., had been arguing in the kitchen before Jonathan walked down the hallway and retrieved a baseball bat from a bedroom.
Jonathan then re-entered the kitchen, and after a brief scuffle between Jonathan and Tommy, the witness stated “that he walked into the kitchen to find Tommy lying motionless on the floor with blood pooling around his head,” Perrilloux said.
Jonathan then gathered his belongings and left the residence, the statement read.
Minutes later, Jonathan Herrell called 911 as he walked from the scene and said, “I need to be picked up. My uncle pulled a knife on me and I hit him in the head with a baseball bat.”
When investigators made contact with Jonathan Herrell, he admitted to striking his uncle with a baseball bat “and when he did not fall immediately he hit Tommy two more times in the head with the baseball bat,” Perrilloux said.
Jonathan Herrell was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center and was charged with attempted second degree murder.
On April 2, 2019, Tommy Herrell, Jr., died from his injuries.
Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Hand represented the State of Louisiana. Judge Brenda Ricks handed down the sentence.
