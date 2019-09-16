LIVINGSTON – Mayor David McCreary asked the Livingston Board of Aldermen to give him until November to make a recommendation on water and sewer rates to pay for the new sewer plant.
McCreary made the request on Thursday, Sept. 12, after updating the board on the timetable for the construction of the new sewer plant.
Bids are going out now for the $5 million plant and should be received by the end of October, McCreary said.
The mayor he would like to call a special meeting then to select the low bidder and start the planning process “by the first of November or December at the latest.”
Once that paperwork is done, construction of the plant could begin by Jan. 1, he said.
Asked what kind of change in water and sewer rates could be coming, McCreary said he was looking at the town budget.
“Everything is pretty solid right now,” he said.
“If you will allow me, I want to wait until November to look again,” the mayor said.
Whatever recommendation he might make, McCreary said it would not be a large one.
“It’s not going to be $50 or $25,” McCreary said, “but you never know.”
McCreary said he checked Livingston Parish and found there were 33 municipalities, districts or agencies with water rates and the Town of Livingston was the fourth lowest.
“It’s a credit to our employees, keeping expenses low,” he said.
In other business, the council:
• Heard Police Chief Randy Dufrene ask the town to review its finances to fill an open police officer’s position he has now.
He also said he has had to spend $10,000 to repair two police units and will be looking to replace one next year.
• Heard the annual Trash Bash is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 21.
• Updated the town’s Financial and Operating Procedures annual by adding the Parks and Recreation Department and Police Department procedures.
• Alderman Percy Elder asked the town to consider using cash registers or IPads to handle transactions at the concession stands for sporting events.
• Heard the Fire Department answered 33 calls last month for a total of 258 this year. A total of 21 calls were handled inside the town limits and 12 out of the limits.
• Adopted an anti-harassment policy for the town.
