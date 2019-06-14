LIVINGSTON – The Livingston Parish School Board will only hold one meeting this month.
The board will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Central Office.
The first meeting of the month, which would have been held Thursday June 6, was canceled. School Board President Buddy Mincey Jr. said having one meeting a month during the summer is not unusual, since business the board addresses slows down.
“Sometimes around Christmas there might be one meeting. It all depends on what we have pending,” Mincey said.
The Curriculum and Budget Committee also will meet next week, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 19.
