The Livingston Parish Council is dropping its moratorium blocking non-hazardous injection wells after a federal judge ruled it was overstepping its authority, signaling another win for a company planning to store carbon dioxide emissions under Lake Maurepas.
Air Products, a global hydrogen manufacturing company headquartered in Pennsylvania, filed a lawsuit in October against the Livingston Parish Council for trying to slow progress on its upcoming multi-billion-dollar plant in Ascension Parish.
The company plans to store carbon dioxide emissions from the plant about a mile beneath the bottom of Lake Maurepas as part of a process known as carbon capture and storage, which involves taking CO2 emissions from industrial sites and permanently storing them deep underground.
But the hub has encountered fierce resistance from residents and local officials, who have expressed fears that the hub may permanently alter the lake.
To slow the project, the Livingston Parish Council passed a 12-month moratorium on the construction and drilling of Class V injection wells, which are used to inject non-hazardous fluids either into or above an underground source of drinking water, within the parish. The moratorium also covered the parish’s waterways and included the “detonation of charges for seismic testing, drilling or injecting of liquids.”
Seismic testing and Class V injections wells are necessary for companies such as Air Products to obtain data required for permits. Livingston Parish council members had argued the moratorium was necessary for them to learn more about the practice.
But less than two weeks after the moratorium was approved, Air Products filed a lawsuit against the council in federal court, calling the moratorium “invalid and unenforceable” and arguing that it is preempted by federal and state law. Air Products was already permitted for the testing and seismic activity and had spent $75,000 for the work, it said in the lawsuit.
In December, Chief Judge Shelly Dick of Louisiana Middle District Court sided with Air Products and denied Livingston Parish’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit. In the ruling, Dick said the parish must “cease enforcing” the moratorium “as it concerns seismic surveys, Class V injection wells, and associated activities.”
It was not a surprising outcome: Before the moratorium was voted on, the Livingston Parish attorney, Chris Moody, had warned council members in a letter that litigation was likely if they tried to enforce an ordinance on Lake Maurepas, which falls under the state’s jurisdiction.
But the two sides have since worked toward a solution, according to the latest filing.
“Presently, the Parties have worked together cooperatively and have agreed upon a basis for resolution of all matters encompassed in the Verified Amended Complaint, and this agreement is embodied in this Joint Motion,” the filing states.
In the filing, the two sides agreed that the moratorium is “invalid and unenforceable” and that the Livingston Parish government “shall not enforce” it. The two sides also agreed that each party will pay for its own fees and costs related to the litigation.
This marks the latest chapter in the parish’s ongoing debate on carbon capture and storage, which advocates say will help with climate change but opponents say is unproven and potentially dangerous.
Air Products has said the blue hydrogen clean energy complex will enhance the local economy and significantly reduce CO2 emissions using “proven technology.” But residents and officials have voiced concerns that the projects could jeopardize their communities and waterways, and many have been angered by the perceived lack of benefit for Livingston Parish.
“Following the safe and successful completion of the seismic work in Patch 1, work in Patch 2 has started,” the update on Jan. 30 said. “The public may see and hear continued activity on Lake Maurepas. Cleanup is being done as work is conducted.”
Subsurface seismic survey work is done only during daylight hours, the company said. The public may see general operations in the early mornings and evenings.
The council’s 12-month moratorium on Class VI wells — the wells that actually inject CO2 — is still in effect, but Air Products has previously stated that its plant wouldn’t be operational until 2026. The council approved that moratorium in early September.
