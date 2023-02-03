Lake Maurepas

Pictured is Lake Maurepas.

 David Gray | The News

The Livingston Parish Council is dropping its moratorium blocking non-hazardous injection wells after a federal judge ruled it was overstepping its authority, signaling another win for a company planning to store carbon dioxide emissions under Lake Maurepas.

Air Products, a global hydrogen manufacturing company headquartered in Pennsylvania, filed a lawsuit in October against the Livingston Parish Council for trying to slow progress on its upcoming multi-billion-dollar plant in Ascension Parish.

