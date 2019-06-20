Airport Land Donation
Parish officials and members of the Garry Lewis family stand with a newly erected sign that marks the location of the soon-to-be constructed Livingston Executive Airport, located just south of Interstate 12 near the Satsuma exit.  Pictured left to right are:  Dana Rushing, Livingston Parish Airport District vice chairman; Jimmy Watson, Town of Walker mayor; James Wascom, Livingston Parish Airport District board member; Jerry Lobell, Livingston Parish Airport District board member; Robert Beard, Lewis Properties manager; Barry Wall, Livingston Parish Airport District board member; Anthony Marino, GEC consultant; Jerri Bankston, Livingston Parish Airport District board member; Mike Erwin, Livingston Parish Airport District board member; Michael Hixson, Michael Baker International aviation operations manager; Mike Vaughn; Lewis family member; Delia A. Taylor, Livingston Parish Airport District chairwoman; Lewis Family members Sheila Goins, Drake Lewis and Stephanie Lewis; Layton Ricks, Livingston Parish President; Lewis Family members Michael Parascandolo, Lydia Parascandolo, Carrie Parascandolo, Gayle Lewis, Garry Lewis and Rodney Lewis; Lucien Cutrera, LJC consultant; Andree Miller, representative for Congressman Garret Graves; All Suggs, Jr., Timberland manager; David McCreary, Town of Livingston mayor; and David Bennett, executive director of the Livingston Economic Development Council.

 Staff photo

LIVINGSTON - The public's input is requested on a project that will add another facet to the parish's transportation system, especially for economic development.

The Livingston Parish Airport, a small air strip that will focus on individual planes and industrial cargo, was helped along in November of 2017, when property owner Garry Lewis donated 242-acres for the site on the south side of Interstate 12, at the Satsuma exit.

Now, the district created solely for the airport is looking for public input - specifically on Phase 1.

The first phase of the project will cost approximately $15 million. The Federal Aviation Administration will cover 90 percent of the construction, while the state Department of Transportation and Development will pick up the remaining 10 percent of the tab, according to LJC Planning & Designing firm managed by consultant Lucien Cutrera.

The project calls for a 5,000-foot runway, a flight service station, airplane hangars and a fuel station. Runway and taxiway lighting and navigation aids will also be installed.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the parish council chambers in Livingston.

