LIVINGSTON - The public's input is requested on a project that will add another facet to the parish's transportation system, especially for economic development.
The Livingston Parish Airport, a small air strip that will focus on individual planes and industrial cargo, was helped along in November of 2017, when property owner Garry Lewis donated 242-acres for the site on the south side of Interstate 12, at the Satsuma exit.
Now, the district created solely for the airport is looking for public input - specifically on Phase 1.
The first phase of the project will cost approximately $15 million. The Federal Aviation Administration will cover 90 percent of the construction, while the state Department of Transportation and Development will pick up the remaining 10 percent of the tab, according to LJC Planning & Designing firm managed by consultant Lucien Cutrera.
The project calls for a 5,000-foot runway, a flight service station, airplane hangars and a fuel station. Runway and taxiway lighting and navigation aids will also be installed.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the parish council chambers in Livingston.
