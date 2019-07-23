BATON ROUGE – Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor has been elected the 2019 president of the Louisiana Assessors Association by a vote of assessors throughout the state.
Taylor has served the Louisiana Assessors Association as a member of the Board of Directors for the past eight years, and most recently served as vice president and treasurer.
“It is an honor to be elected by my peers to this position of leadership,” Taylor said.
“I am honored to serve this association and its members, and I am excited about moving our organization forward to be more transparent, more diverse and representative of our state’s population and culture, and more efficient in the work that we do.”
Executive Director Kathy Bertrand said, “We are fortunate to have Mr. Taylor serve as our president. He is a strong advocate for positive change, and he has a real vision for equity and fairness in all that he does.
“His leadership is helping to make our association better, benefiting all our local assessors, and ultimately, the people of Louisiana.”
The Louisiana Assessors Association is based in Baton Rouge and supports each assessor’s office in the state related on legislative matters, tax commission issues, retirement, insurance and regulatory guidelines.
Taylor’s duties as president include oversight of the association’s boards and committees, legislative issues, insurance, retirement and policy administration.
He also is over association membership meetings and is responsible for appointing committee members and chairs of those committees.
Taylor has served as assessor of Livingston Parish since August 2000.
Under his leadership, his office implemented the parish’s first property ownership map and has corrected the tax rolls to give districts more accurate information in setting their budgets.
He has piloted new computerized data systems, producing more up-to-date and more accurate assessment information, and was one of the first assessors in the state to call for property assessments to be listed on the Internet.
Taylor has twice earned international recognition for his work with developing a parish mapping system and instituting a permit program that enables the parish to update records in a more timely manner.
He is also a leader in promoting industry education standards. He completed the requirements to be an international certified assessor and has participated in numerous national seminars.
Most recently, he has worked with parish officials to construct a new governmental annex building that will house a modernized Assessor’s Office, a parish mapping system, and storage for the Clerk of Court’s Office.
The building, which will be named the Delmas L. Taylor Governmental Annex, is scheduled to be dedicated in September.
Taylor is also the founding sponsor of Assess the Need, a school supply campaign that helps to provide to schools supplies and materials for needy families each year.
This year’s campaign will be the 19th consecutive year that Taylor has managed the program.
To date, the program has collected more than $1 million in donated supplies and helped nearly 50,000 students from pre-kindergarten to high school.
Taylor is married to Delia Adams Taylor of Livingston, and they have two children. He graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management.
