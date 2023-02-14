The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce recently announced the winners of the Livingston Future 5 award.
The winners were announced during the Chamber’s Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. High 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 11:12 am
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce recently announced the winners of the Livingston Future 5 award.
The winners were announced during the Chamber’s Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Established in 2018, the Chamber began recognizing those individuals in the age 21-40 group through the Livingston Future 5 Awards.
Nominees are judged based on a balance of professional, community and overall engagement in Livingston Parish. They must live, work and/or volunteer in Livingston Parish.
This year’s winners are as follows:
-- Whitney Andrus, Paper Bird Agency and Half-Belly Health
-- Brad Cascio, Brad J. Cascio Attorney at Law
-- Eric Havard, Havard Concrete Pumping
-- Marissa Hofstetter, Restoration 1 of East Baton Rouge
-- Chris Neal, Pelican State Credit Union
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.