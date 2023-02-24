Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce announces Women's Leadership Award winners

The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce announced its 2022 Women's Leadership Award winners during the Chamber’s Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Pictured, from left, are Natalie Crosser, Salon Prism; Eileen Bates-McCarroll, Town of Albany; Rep. Valarie Hodges, Legacy Honoree; Lori Aydell, Sport Clips; Brandy Robertson, Brandy Robertson State Farm; and Lori Steele, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

 Photo from Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce

The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce recently announced its 2022 Women's Leadership Award winners.

The honorees were announced during the Chamber’s Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon on Thursday, Jan. 19.

