Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce announces Women's Leadership Award winners

The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce recently announced its 2022 Women's Leadership Award winners.
The honorees were announced during the Chamber’s Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Established in 2017, the Livingston Parish Women's Leadership Awards “recognize outstanding, engaged women leaders in our community,” according to the Chamber’s website.
To be considered, women are nominated and must go through a nomination and application process. The applicants provide information on professional advancement, and they are also judged on their community contributions and actions in mentoring other women.
The nomination process coincides with the Women's Award Program held in the later months of the year.
The 2022 Women’s Leadership Award winners are:
-- Lori Aydell, Sport Clips
-- Brandy Robertson, Brandy Robertson State Farm
-- Natalie Crosser, Salon Prism
-- Lori Steele, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office
-- Eileen Bates-McCarroll, Town of Albany
-- Rep. Valarie Hodges, Legacy Honoree
