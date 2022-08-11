Leadership Livingston Class of 2023

Pictured are members of the Leadership Livingston Class of 2023, which was formally introduced during the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce's annual State of the Parish luncheon on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

 Photo from Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce

A leadership program that has logged thousands of volunteer hours, raised thousands of dollars, and impacted thousands of people is gearing up for its next class. 

The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce recently introduced its newest selections for Leadership Livingston, a program that teaches local professionals about the community they live in.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.