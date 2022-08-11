A leadership program that has logged thousands of volunteer hours, raised thousands of dollars, and impacted thousands of people is gearing up for its next class.
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce recently introduced its newest selections for Leadership Livingston, a program that teaches local professionals about the community they live in.
The latest Leadership Livingston class will mark the 11-year anniversary of the program. Chamber of Commerce CEO April Wehrs introduced the incoming class during the Chamber’s annual State of the Parish luncheon on Aug. 10.
Launched in 2012, Leadership Livingston takes accepted applicants through a series of monthly class sessions to learn the inner workings of the parish. Through their sessions, applicants learn about the interdependence between government, business, culture, healthcare, social concerns, education, criminal justice, and recreation.
An important component of the program requires participants to take part in a service project. Classmates are divided into groups and must identify, plan, and implement a project that’ll benefit their communities.
The program lasts for 10 months, with monthly day-long field trips from September through May. It concludes with a graduation ceremony in June where graduates and their community projects are presented.
To date, around 250 people have completed the Leadership Livingston program and worked on 30 community service projects, according to Wehrs. Those projects range from playgrounds in underserved communities to special needs sports fields to a Veterans Wall to a first responders monument.
Last year’s class focused on three projects — valued at more than $65,000 — that benefited the Livingston Council on Aging, the Maurepas School, and Launch Therapy Center. Those projects are expected to impact more than 30,000 parish-wide.
This year’s class is made up of 26 participants from a wide variety of fields.
“We are looking forward to this 11th cohort of the Leadership Livingston Program,” Wehrs said. “It is always an exciting time as the new class begins with endless possibilities and promise.
“As with every class, we can't wait to see the accomplishments of this class and their impact to our communities as ambassadors and agents of action.”
Listed below are the Leadership Livingston Class of 2023 participants, along with the organizations/businesses they represent:
David Addison, Police Chief, City of Walker
Kellie Alford, Owner, Alford’s Landscaping, LLC
Joey Amadeo, Lender, First Guaranty Bank
Jeff Ard, Councilman, Livingston Parish Council
Kenny Bayhi, Mayor, Town of Killian
Yolande Besse, Manager, Baton Rouge General Physicians
Shawn Brady, Owner, Single Source Communications
Paul Brignac III, Captain, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office
Tracy Bryson, Alderman, Town of Springfield
Emily Chustz, HR, North Oaks Health System
Rhonda Colar, Regional Customer Service, Entergy
Terrance Collins, Loan Officer, Essential Federal Credit Union
Mallory Forbes, Special Projects, Holmes Building Materials
Lynda Gardiner, Board, Keep Livingston Beautiful
Zachary Gibbons, Projects, Quality Engineering & Surveying, LLC
Allison James, Engineer, Forte & Tablada, Inc.
Jeffrey Jones, Counselor, Empower225
Glenn Lemoine, Compliance, Livingston Parish Government
Tab Lobell, Owner, Lobell’s Waterfront Construction
Traci Miley, ER, Our Lady of the Lake
Seth Mosby, Owner, PMI Vivo Properties
Michelle Parrish, Manager, Livingston Parish Library
Nathan Sanders, Engagement, Americans for Prosperity - Louisiana
Shelley Simmons, Owner, Elevate Real Estate Services
Destiny Voth, Lending, Pelican State Credit Union
Erika Washington, Operations, Our Lady of the Lake
