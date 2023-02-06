The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce recognized local businesses and business leaders for 2022 at its Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon on Thursday, Jan. 19.
During the program, five Business of the Year awards were given out.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce recognized local businesses and business leaders for 2022 at its Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon on Thursday, Jan. 19.
During the program, five Business of the Year awards were given out.
Winners were the following:
Legacy Business of the Year
Winner: Ferrara Fire Apparatus, Inc., Holden
What started as a small-time shop is now a global manufacturer, right here in Livingston Parish. Ferrara and KME Fire Apparatus have been manufacturing custom fire trucks for more than three decades.
Medium Business of the Year
Winner: The Outpost Feed and Outdoors, LLC, Walker
Owner Charles A Buquoi has increased the company’s product line with guns, ammo and cookware — and it even offers home delivery. Outpost Feed and Outdoors specializes in working with animals, and they are attentive to solutions.
Small Business of the Year
Winner: LaBella Salon and Boutique, Walker
LaBella Salon and Boutique is owned by Alisha Warr and has been in business for 19 years. The boutique recently added new product lines and works to cultivate the customer experience. The boutique’s claim to fame is an upscale experience with a comfortable vibe.
New Business of the Year
Winner: Local Leaders The Podcast, Denham Springs
Hosted by Jim Chapman, “Local Leaders The Podcast” interviews business owners in Livingston Parish and provides a platform for business owners to tell their story into business ownership.
Associate of the Year (Non-Business)
Winner: The Krewe of Denham Springs, Denham Springs
Founded in 1981, the Krewe of Denham Springs organizes and promotes an annual city-wide parade and formal ball during the Carnival Season. The krewe also supports local non-profits and participates in other activities within the community.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.