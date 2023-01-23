Livingston Parish Chamber board swears in new chairman

James Moak, left, was officially sworn in by Judge Jeff Johnson as the board chair of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, the parish’s business association, on Jan. 11.

 Photo from Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce

James Moak was officially sworn in by Judge Jeff Johnson as the board chair of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, the parish’s business association, on Jan. 11.

Moak is the owner and president of his IT firm, Gulf South Technology Solutions. He lives in Livingston Parish along with his wife of 34 years, Kitty Moak. He has two children and three grandchildren.

