James Moak was officially sworn in by Judge Jeff Johnson as the board chair of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, the parish’s business association, on Jan. 11.
Moak is the owner and president of his IT firm, Gulf South Technology Solutions. He lives in Livingston Parish along with his wife of 34 years, Kitty Moak. He has two children and three grandchildren.
Moak went to LSU and was in the Golden Band from Tigerland for three years. He spent New Year’s Eve of his freshman year in Miami for the Orange Bowl.
He started his technology firm in 2005, and has twice been on the INC 5000 firms plus was named Microsoft Regional Partner of the Year. He is proud of and makes note that his company vibe is “work hard, play hard.” It shows if you visit his workplace complete with XBox games, ping pong table, golf simulator and a fully stocked kitchen.
Moak’s relationship with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce has been an extremely positive one for both his professional leadership and his firm’s growth. Some of his best clients came about through his relationships built and involvement with the Chamber.
In addition, the information from the chamber through its Goldman Sachs partnership resulted in him applying for and being accepted into the prestigious Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program, where he was a student along with chamber president, April Wehrs.
“If I hadn’t been a part of the chamber or paying attention to the opportunities available to me as a business owner, I would have missed this,” Moak said. “My advice to anyone is to join the chamber and be on the lookout for opportunities for your business. Nowhere have I had such a wealth of information.”
Moak noted his participation in the Leadership Livingston Program where he “learned more though that program than he did in the 20 years living in Livingston Parish.” He also applauded the committee members for being active and involved.
“During my time with the chamber, I’ve made many new friends and relationships that have helped me personally as well as my business,” Moak said. “You are involved and I commend you for that.”
Moak closed by reciting the Chamber’s Mission to serve business, enhance community and advance the economy in Livingston Parish. He thanked his fellow board members and chamber president, April Wehrs, for the opportunity to serve as board chair. He is looking forward to an exciting 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.