The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, the parish’s largest business organization, has formally opposed the 60-day moratorium that was recently passed by the Livingston Parish Council, citing the inclusion of commercial property.
In a statement, the Chamber said it was against adding commercial property to the parish-wide halt on new development, which the council approved during its May 12 meeting.
The Chamber cited concerns “for the economic impact of this action and the potential disruption in the pipeline of projects in the parish” as well as “rising interest rates.”
The Chamber requested a “quick resolution” to the moratorium.
“Commercial development provides revenue streams to the very public services and infrastructure concerns noted,” the Chamber said.
As the parish’s largest business association, the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce represents employers of more than 20,000 employees. That includes the construction industry, the largest private industry in Livingston Parish.
The parish-wide moratorium — which pauses new commercial and residential developments — will last for 60 days, though another 30 can be added by resolution, if needed. It was originally set for 12 months south of Interstate-12 before being amended to include all new development in the entire parish.
The ordinance does not pertain to families wanting to subdivide their land for children or other family members, the only exception to the moratorium.
Council members hope the pause in new development will give them time to pass new ordinances that promote “responsible growth.”
The moratorium came in the wake of multiple proposed developments that would bring thousands of new homes to the parish. The subdivisions have led to packed council meetings, in which residents have voiced their opposition to the rapid rise in developments.
