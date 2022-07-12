A video documenting the resiliency of Livingston Parish has netted a national award.
The Livingston Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau was named a Telly Winner for a video showcasing the parish’s resolve during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The win came in the online commercials category.
Working with local filmmaker Paul Catalanotto, the video titled “Livingston Parish Unusual Times” walks through life in Livingston Parish, taking viewers from local waterways to the Denham Springs Antique District and several other points in the parish.
Other popular landmarks that made the final cut include Bass Pro Shops, Tin Lizzy’s, Cavalier House Books, Movie Tavern, and Juban Crossing Shopping Center, among others.
The one-minute video, which can be seen on Youtube, ends by inviting people to visit Livingston Parish after the first COVID-19 shutdown.
“If you find yourself between New Orleans and Baton Rouge on I-12, take advantage of all the good things Livingston has to offer,” says the narrator. “We will get through this and be stronger than ever before.
“Livingston Parish: Your home, your destination, your next stop.”
In a statement, Livingston Parish Tourism Director Eric Edwards lauded the video for showing “the strength of the community that comes together to welcome visitors from near and far.” This was highlighted in clips from the historic August 2016 flood, both during the storm event and in its aftermath.
“Livingston Parish is a resilient community,” Edwards said. “During difficult times our community always pulls together. This is one of the reasons why Livingston Parish is a great place to visit and explore the wonderful outdoors and shop.”
Edwards also lauded the Livingston Parish community for coming together “to support each other” during tough times, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Catalanotto, who has worked with the local tourism office on other projects in the past, said he wanted to “highlight the rising spirit” in a time of great uncertainty.
“When we were making this, we didn’t know when we would reopen,” Cattalanotto recalled. “I was happy to be a part of something positive for the community.”
Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards honor excellence in local, regional, and cable television commercials with non-broadcast video and television programming added soon after, according to the award’s website.
The Telly Awards showcases the best work created within television and across video, for all screens. Receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world.
To view the award-winning video about Livingston Parish, click on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-1Ec4PTPAbA.
