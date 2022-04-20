The Livingston Parish Council accepted a veto from the parish president regarding an ordinance for building line/setback requirements for properties along state and federal highways in the parish.
Earlier this month, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks vetoed an ordinance that would’ve reduced future rights-of-way acquisition costs to expand state and federal roads in the parish, saying it comes “at the expense of local commercial and residential development.”
This came after the council passed an ordinance that supporters said would help widen state highways — a hot-button topic given the parish’s population explosion and worsening traffic problems — at a lower cost to taxpayers.
The ordinance, approved by an 8-1 vote, would’ve banned permanent buildings to be built within setbacks, which would’ve ranged from 30-55 feet on properties along state and federal highways, depending on its layout.
Proponents also noted the ultimate goal of widening certain state and federal roads and highways will result in fewer accidents, ease traffic congestion in high-growth areas, and offer enhanced development in the parish.
But Ricks ultimately vetoed the approved ordinance, saying in a statement that, “An unintentional consequence of this ordinance will be to impede the use of smaller lots due to the substantial setback requirements.”
Ricks added that constricting local development in anticipation of future state and federal highway expansion “is akin to putting the cart in front of the horse.”
“While I understand the merits of the ordinance’s intent and agree with the safety aspect of the restrictions, I cannot support legislation that will quash the rights of property owners to develop their lots in favor of future state and federal highway expansion that may or may not occur years in the future,” Ricks said.
In a recent podcast with The News, Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse said the ordinance was “supposed to make widening state highways easier,” noting that, “Moving utilities is always a problem,” and that it wasn’t a “land grab.”
During the April 14 meeting, Girlinghouse said he didn’t necessarily disagree with Ricks’ point and admitted that the ordinance “was probably a bit ambitious,” acknowledging that it would be many years before some roads would even be considered for widening.
“After reading the parish president’s veto statement and getting his understanding on the matter, I don’t necessarily disagree with his point on this,” Girlinghouse said. “Every state road in the parish at some point would need to be done, but you’re talking decades, and upwards of 100 years, for some of these state roads to even matter.”
Girlinghouse, whose district encompasses the City of Walker, said his main focus was and remains Florida Boulevard, a highly-traveled road and the site of constant backups, most notably during morning and evening commute times.
Girlinghouse said Florida Boulevard needs to be four lanes from Denham Springs through Walker to handle the amount of vehicles that travel across it daily.
“My main concern was Florida Boulevard,” he said. “At some point, we have to widen that road.”
After saying he would accept the parish president’s veto, Girlinghouse said the council will try to address the issue “one state road at a time.” He noted some other roads that will need widening at some point, such as Walker Road South.
Girlinghouse also reiterated his stance from previous meetings that widening existing roads — versus building new ones — is the more cost efficient, less intrusive route.
“In the end… we got three choices: We can widen the roads we got, we can build new roads, or we do nothing,” Girlinghouse said. “I don’t think doing [nothing] is an option. Widening roads is certainly the less intrusive and probably least expensive manner to go about it, instead of putting in new roads. Because that would be intrusive as well.”
