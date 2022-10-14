The Livingston Parish Council’s most vocal advocate for zoning officially has his district mapped out.
On Thursday, the Livingston Parish Council approved its first zoning map, marking the latest and most significant step in the parish’s years-long attempt to adopt land-use rules.
The zoning map for District 7, which encompasses the Walker area, was approved by all present council members. After the meeting, Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse, who represents District 7, expressed appreciation for the council’s support and reaffirmed his belief that zoning is a step “in the right direction,” adding that it should’ve been done “years ago.”
“This is the strongest legislation that’s come out of the council ever, and people will see that over time,” Girlinghouse said.
A subject that once seemed taboo in the conservative parish, leaders and residents have become less resistant to the thought of zoning in recent years, believing it to be a way to slow the area’s rapid growth of the last 20 years.
Livingston Parish saw one of the largest population increases of all Louisiana parishes in the 2020 Census, rising four times faster than the statewide average and seventh-fastest in the state. Since 2000, the parish has grown by some 50,000 residents, transforming the once rural community into the state’s ninth-most populated parish.
But a rise in infrastructure issues has accompanied the rise in population, with long-time residents voicing complaints over worsening problems, particularly flooding and traffic. Those complaints grew louder this year as multiple large-scale developments worked through the system, proposing thousands of homes in areas that residents said are not equipped to handle the large influx of people.
That led to a 60-day moratorium on development, which resulted in the adoption of several new laws aimed at promoting “good growth” in the parish. But zoning, according to Girlinghouse, is the “layer of protection” needed to truly get a grip on development.
“It really is an umbrella of protection that gives the council a say before someone wants to develop a huge development,” he said.
In 2013, a master plan committee determined that zoning would be required for the parish to appropriately address its infrastructure issues. But it wasn’t until 2021 when the parish took its most serious steps on the matter by adopting 18 zoning categories – which are unenforceable until districts are zoned.
Girlinghouse has spoken in favor of zoning for years and has voiced his opinions during multiple podcasts with The News. During the parish’s moratorium, he regularly reminded his fellow council members to “work on your zoning maps,” which were drafted by Alvin Fairburn & Associates earlier this year.
“These guys are gonna get it done,” Girlinghouse said of his fellow council members. “It’s been needed for a long time.”
Girlinghouse noted that, even after a district is mapped out, residents will be able to make requests through their councilmen until the end of 2023, at no charge. Following that date, that decision will fall to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
“We understand all zoning maps are never complete and [they are] always adjusting and always will be,” he said.
After the meeting, Girlinghouse called it “a relief” to have his zoning map approved, saying it’s been something he’s been pushing for over the last several years. He also noted the lack of discussion surrounding the vote from the public, saying it shows how feelings toward zoning have changed.
“I wanted to be the first to do it because I assumed I would be the one to take the proverbial bullets on this,” he said. “And if you would’ve told me six years ago that there would’ve been things on the agenda that overshadowed [zoning], I would’ve said that’s insane.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.