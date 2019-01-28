LIVINGSTON – The Livingston Parish Council authorized Parish President Layton Ricks to enter into a contract with Ceres Environmental Services to serve as its disaster cleanup service for the next year.
The council’s vote at the Jan. 24 meeting came as the parish moves into gear on another round of disaster cleanup, this time through a $50 million project funded by the Natural Resources Conservation Services. The house and Senate approved the package last year in Washington D.C.
The contract with Ceres will cover all widespread debris removal and onsite management of the process. The one-year contract goes into effect April 4.
The approval is an annual move the parish must implement to keep a contract in place for an environmental cleanup service in the event of a large disaster. As part of the Ceres role as a "standby" in the event of a disaster, the deal does not carry a predetermined dollar amount, Ricks said.
The agreement will carry over to the next parish council, which would have the option to renew it when it nears its expiration, Parish Council attorney Chris Moody said.
The contract will cover any other large-scale debris cleanup, Ricks said.
“They’re our debris contractor for the next year in that project and whatever comes our way,” he said. “They’ve been great through everything we’ve had so far.
“Their capability, availability and ability meet all the requirements – and to supersede all of them – makes them the best choice,” Ricks said. “The job they’ve done in the past proves they’re the right choice, and they've done a great job for us the last several years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.