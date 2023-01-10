Livingston Parish projects to spend $15 million in road work in 2023, part of a $90.4 million operating budget the Livingston Parish Council approved for 2023.
The original 2023 budget, approved in the council's Dec. 8 meeting, is $8 million less than the final 2022 budget, which was $98 million.
But 2023's budget will almost certainly rise once federal funds — specifically the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars — are added into the equation, according to finance director Jennifer Meyers. ARPA funds can only be recognized as they are used.
Projected expenditures for 2023 total about $92 million, slightly up from the $90.5 million in 2022.
Most of the parish's budget — 38 percent — comes from property and sales taxes, which are expected to generate a combined $34 million in 2023.
Meyers said the parish has received $26 million of ARPA funds over the last two years. Those funds are covering the costs of 18 projects to date.
Thanks to the paying off of old revenue bonds, the parish has been able to ramp up its road work and is expected to spend nearly $30 million in 2022 and 2023. Last year, the parish spent $14 million in road work, Meyers said. That work includes asphalt overlay, federal grant matching, and continued road maintenance.
The jail fund — perhaps the hardest to predict since the number of inmates and their required care, such as medical needs, fluctuates throughout the year — is expecting revenues to be $7 million in 2023, collected primarily from sales tax. Expenditures project to be $3.5 million.
Meyers said the parish is “eating away” at the jail fund deficit, which has been accumulating for more than a decade and reached $12 million at one point.
The council paid nearly $18 million to build the Livingston Parish Detention Center, which opened in 2009. Funds for the project came after voters agreed to rededicate 25 percent of the revenue from a one-cent sales tax that had been previously passed to resurface roads.
In 2018, the parish formed a committee to address the mounting deficit for the Livingston Parish Detention Center. The deficit will be around $3.67 million at the end of 2022 and could be eliminated by the start of 2024, Meyers said.
“At the end of next year, the figures show us having a little bit of a deficit remaining, but if sales taxes hold, we should break even and zero out that fund deficit to nothing,” Meyers said. “That means going forward, we would build a fund surplus. That has never happened.”
The budget will also allocate funds to the following mandated governmental offices:
– Criminal Court: $304,337
– District Attorney: $1,088,387
– Clerk of Court: $164,033
– Justice of the Peace: $124,645
– Registrar of Voters: $197,760
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.