Livingston Parish Council approves redistricting plan

The Livingston Parish Council formally approved a redistricting plan based on the parish’s population in the 2020 census, with the majority of changes occurring in the districts south of Interstate-12.
The council accepted the plan March 25 without much comment, approving it by an 8-1 vote.
Livingston Parish saw one of the largest population increases of all Louisiana parishes in the 2020 Census, reporting a rise that was four times greater than the statewide average and seventh-fastest in the state.
According to the data, the parish reported an 11.1-percent increase in population in the 10-year period ending in 2020, bringing the total population to 142,282 residents.
That’s an increase of 14,256 people from the 2010 Census (128,026) and a rise of 50,468 from the 2000 Census (91,814).
The growth made Livingston Parish the ninth-most populated parish in Louisiana.
Redistricting, done after each census every 10 years, forces local governments to adjust district boundaries. In Livingston Parish, the redistricting process is supposed to give equal populations to each of the nine Parish Council districts, give or take 10 percent.
Under those standards, each of the districts should have as close to 15,809 residents — the parish’s total population divided by nine — as possible, based on the findings of the 2020 census. All nine districts fell within the 10-percent deviation in the approved plan, with a total plan deviation of 8.34 percent.
The districts that saw the greatest population adjustments after redistricting were District 6 (-2,412), District 9 (+2,091), and District 8 (+1,667), all districts that contain portions south of I-12.
“Most of the changes happened below the interstate,” explained Councilman Jeff Ard.
Ard went on to say that redistricting doesn’t change the precincts where people vote, just whom they may vote for.
“You still go to the same place and vote,” Ard said. “Nobody goes to a different precinct.”
Under the approved plan, District 6, the Port Vincent area, lost the most people, dropping by 2,412. Most of those people went to District 8, which was the least populated district before redistricting. District 8, which contains the Killian, Maurepas, and Springfield areas, gained 1,667 people.
Because of the change in Districts 6 and 8, Councilman Gerald McMorris will not be able to run again in District 6 in the next election and will instead have to run in District 8.
District 9, the Albany district, also gained portions of District 8 below I-12, increasing in size by 2,091. District 4, which covers the City of Denham Springs, gained 1,354 residents after redistricting, with that increase coming from Districts 3 and 5.
District 7, the Walker district, remained the same at 15,400 voters.
Ard said that his district of District 1, the Livingston area, gained one precinct from District 2, which contains Watson, to make their numbers work.
Below is a breakdown of the redistricting numbers by council district:
District 1
Population before redistricting: 15,005
Population after redistricting: 15,866 (+861)
Deviation from ideal population of 15,809 residents: 57 (0.36 percent)
District 2
Population before redistricting: 16,278
Population after redistricting: 15,417 (-861)
Deviation from ideal population of 15,809 residents: -392 (-2.48 percent)
District 3
Population before redistricting: 16,665
Population after redistricting: 15,589 (-1,076)
Deviation from ideal population of 15,809 residents: -220 (-1.39 percent)
District 4
Population before redistricting: 14,339
Population after redistricting: 15,693 (+1,354)
Deviation from ideal population of 15,809 residents: -116 (-0.73 percent)
District 5
Population before redistricting: 17,342
Population after redistricting: 15,718 (-1,624)
Deviation from ideal population of 15,809 residents: -91 (-0.58 percent)
District 6
Population before redistricting: 18,637
Population after redistricting: 16,225 (-2,412)
Deviation from ideal population of 15,809 residents: 416 (2.63 percent)
District 7
Population before redistricting: 15,400
Population after redistricting: 15,400
Deviation from ideal population of 15,809 residents: -409 (-2.59 percent)
District 8
Population before redistricting: 13,988
Population after redistricting: 15,655 (+1,667)
Deviation from ideal population of 15,809: -154 (-0.97 percent)
District 9
Population before redistricting: 14,628
Population after redistricting: 16,719 (+2,091)
Deviation from ideal population of 15,809: 910 (5.76 percent)
