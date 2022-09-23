In the same month it imposed a year-long moratorium on carbon capture injection wells, the Livingston Parish Council is asking the federal and state agencies to stop permitting such activity within the parish.
The council unanimously approved a resolution asking the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Louisiana Department of Natural Resources to halt issuing permits for “any activities associated with Class V and VI wells.”
The resolution applies to those wells “specific to geologic testing of rock formation, monitoring, drilling, and/or injecting of CO2 for long term storage.”
“The Livingston Parish Council is requesting these agencies hold off on issuing these specific permits until we have had time to obtain necessary information on the hazards and risks associated with these projects and had time to write and establish a regulation on a local government level permitting these activities to be performed safely,” the letter states.
The letter will also be sent to the governor, neighboring parish presidents, and all state legislators representing Livingston Parish.
“I want to make sure the agencies responsible for permitting these activities understand we are opposed,” said Shane Mack, councilman for Albany.
Thursday’s marked the third consecutive meeting the council discussed carbon capture, a practice that involves storing carbon emissions deep underground. The issue has become a hot-button topic locally over the last several weeks, with two carbon capture hubs looming on both ends of Livingston Parish.
Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV), a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum in Houston, reached an agreement with Weyerhaeuser in March to lease 30,000 acres of land in Holden for the project. OLCV will use the land to permanently sequester industrial CO2 in underground geologic formations about 1.5 miles deep, with operations planned to start in 2025.
The other planned hub will be located on the south end of the parish underneath Lake Maurepas, one of three spots Pennsylvania-based company Air Products plans to store CO2 from an upcoming $4.5 billion energy complex in Ascension Parish.
The CO2 would be injected deep underground in wells across Livingston, St. James, St. John the Baptist, and Tangipahoa parishes underneath state land that includes Lake Maurepas. Air Products, which reached an agreement with the State Energy and Mineral Board for sequestration, plans to have the plant operational by 2026.
Both companies are in the process of conducting surveys in their respective areas.
Livingston Parish residents and council members alike have voiced much opposition to the projects, with Councilman Randy Delatte describing it as a “pandemic of fear.”
Most of the concerns have focused on the possible effects such a large concentration of CO2 would have on water and the environment surrounding the wells. Residents have also asked what would happen should there be a leak that releases CO2 above the surface.
And to make matters worse, Livingston Parish residents and leaders have repeatedly said they don’t see the economic benefit.
“I, for one, am tired of Livingston Parish being everyone else’s dumping ground,” said Council Chairman Jeff Ard at an earlier meeting. “If you’re going to force it down our throats, you’re going to pay us to bring it here.”
In its Sept. 8 meeting, the council approved a year-long moratorium on Class VI injection wells, which the EPA defines as wells that are used to inject carbon dioxide (CO2) into deep rock formations.
Currently, Louisiana cannot issue permits for Class VI injection wells, since that authority still lies with the EPA. However, Louisiana’s application for primary enforcement authority for Class VI wells remains pending and could be granted in late 2022 or early 2023.
After passing its resolution, the council introduced a one-year moratorium on Class V injection wells, which the EPA says are used to inject non-hazardous fluids either into or above an underground source of drinking water.
However, the council’s moratorium would focus on Class V wells “specific to geologic testing of rock formation, monitoring, drilling, or injecting of CO2 for long term storage.” That will be voted on in October.
Rep. Sherman Mack, who represents the Albany area, spoke during the meeting and lauded the council for its efforts to “slow down” the recent carbon capture push, which he said extends “beyond Livingston Parish.”
“People are scared,” he said. “They’re scared of the unknown. And that’s really what we’re dealing with with the [carbon capture].”
“This is a big deal,” Mack said later. “This is beyond Livingston Parish. This is a national thing going on.”
Mack, who said he is not for the projects, told the council he will “fight this with everything I have” and that he is looking at legislation that would ensure the projects, should they occur, benefit Livingston Parish.
“It’s a way of life in Livingston Parish, and that’s what people are worried about, losing their way of life,” he said.
Brian Landry, vice president of political affairs at the Louisiana Chemical Association, refuted claims that carbon capture was unsafe, calling it a “proven” practice that will benefit the entire state.
“Our geology makes us well suited for those projects,” Landry said. “We have some great geology in Louisiana. That makes us a prime location for multi-billion dollar investments.”
Councilman Garry Talbert asked for specifics on how Livingston Parish would benefit economically, expressing the thoughts of many in attendance that other parishes stand to gain more from the projects than Livingston Parish.
“Don’t ship us the bad stuff and pump their budget up,” Talbert said.
