Parish council chambers

Parish council chambers

 File Photo | The News

The Livingston Parish Council is looking to impose a moratorium on injection wells, a move being considered in response to a proposed carbon dioxide sequestration hub in the Holden area.

If approved, the year-long moratorium on injection wells, according to the councilman who represents the area, would give parish leaders time to work on ordinances regulating the practice of carbon capture locally.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.