The Livingston Parish Council is looking to impose a moratorium on injection wells, a move being considered in response to a proposed carbon dioxide sequestration hub in the Holden area.
If approved, the year-long moratorium on injection wells, according to the councilman who represents the area, would give parish leaders time to work on ordinances regulating the practice of carbon capture locally.
The moratorium will go up for a vote on Sept. 8.
“This would give us [time] to write some regulation to ensure that the quality of life and safety of the people of Livingston Parish is protected,” said Councilman Shane Mack.
The discussion on carbon capture, a practice that involves capturing carbon emissions onsite and storing them deep underground, has been ongoing across the nation but has recently made its way to Livingston Parish.
Advocates tout carbon capture as a way to safely reduce fossil fuel emissions, which are increasing yearly, before they reach the atmosphere. But opponents say it is unproven, expensive, and does not capture enough emissions to outweigh the possible risks of pumping large quantities of CO2 underground.
For several weeks, Holden-area residents have voiced concerns about the planned carbon sequestration facility by Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV), a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum in Houston.
Earlier this year, OLCV reached an agreement with Weyerhaeuser to lease 30,000 acres of land in Holden for the project, according to a statement at the time. OLCV will use the land to permanently sequester industrial CO2 in underground geologic formations not associated with oil and gas production, while Weyerhaeuser continues to manage the aboveground acreage as a working forest.
The lease agreement, with the potential to expand acreage, is part of OLCV subsidiary 1PointFive’s vision to develop a series of carbon capture and sequestration hubs within the U.S., the statement read.
The Livingston hub is planned for operation beginning in 2025.
“We’re excited to work with Weyerhaeuser to grow this side of our business and help reduce carbon emissions,” said 1PointFive Chairman Richard Jackson. “1PointFive and its planned sequestration hubs are expected to be an expanding side of our business that will work with industrial emitters to capture, transport, and permanently store CO2.”
The local project — the first of its kind for OLCV — is being proposed for the area north of Highway 442, on both sides of Highway 1036. It will consist of up to six injection wells and 10 monitoring wells.
CO2 will be collected using existing, repurposed natural gas pipelines by OLCV’s project partner, EnLink Midstream, which operates nearly 4,000 miles of pipeline in Louisiana. EnLink will construct a new CO2 pipeline from its existing pipeline infrastructure along the Mississippi River industrial corridor to 1PointFive’s site, officials said.
1PointFive estimates the hub can store as much as six million metric tons of CO2 per year – the equivalent to the annual emissions of approximately 1.3 million passenger vehicles, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Currently, OLCV is building a data well to study the geologic makeup of the area. Facility construction is expected to begin in 2023, followed by the drilling of injection and monitoring wells in 2024 for an estimated nine months. CO2 injection is planned for the first half of 2025.
The company anticipates filing for Class VI injection permits, required by the EPA for geologic sequestration, by the end of 2022, an official said.
Mack, who represents the Holden area, said he is not yet totally against the project, saying he has seen “positive data” highlighting the benefits of injecting CO2 into the ground rather than releasing the emissions into the atmosphere.
But he has also seen data noting the “hazardous risk” associated with pumping large volumes of CO2 underground, and he believes a moratorium would give the council and the public more time to learn more about carbon capture.
Mack said the moratorium on injection wells would similar to the council’s recent 60-day moratorium on development, which gave council members time to establish a lengthy set of new building regulations.
“This will give us time as a community and local government to learn more,” Mack said in an interview last week. “We’ve all been hit the last month or two with a lot of this information.
“We need some time to absorb and to understand and become more knowledgeable of this entire process and write some regulation that protects the quality of life for the people of Livingston Parish.”
Most of the complaints from residents have focused on the possible effects such a large concentration of CO2 would have on water and the environment surrounding the wells, Mack said. Residents have also asked what would happen should there be a leak that releases CO2 above the surface.
“There are a whole lot of concerns,” Mack said. “I think we all need to learn as much as we can about it.”
OLCV representatives held a meeting at Holden High earlier this summer in an attempt to quell concerns from residents, highlighting the “robust and diligent” practices that have enabled the company to have “zero CO2 incidents on record.”
Officials said CO2 will be stored more than 5,000 feet below the surface beneath a layer of “impermeable rock” — a primary seal or caprock — that is more than 100-feet thick. CO2 will be stored more than a half-mile below the deepest “underground source of drinking water,” according to 1PointFive.
“We will have multiple programs in place to monitor pressure, temperature and corrosion in the CO₂ injection wells, and to monitor the surrounding water and soil,” the company says on a webpage dedicated to the Livingston hub.
“These programs go through a stringent and thorough approval process with the U.S. EPA and will remain in place throughout construction and during operations up to and until site-closure is authorized by the EPA, or relevant state agency.”
Doug Conquest, vice president of OLCV, said the area of north Livingston Parish was chosen due to multiple factors, most notably its proximity to the Gulf Coast – which has the “most CO2 emissions” – and the area’s geology.
“The geology you have here is the best in the country,” Conquest said.
Mack said OLCV has been “extremely cooperative” throughout the process and said his proposed moratorium was “not a combative move” but an attempt to gather more information.
“They want to have a good working relationship with the community and care about the people of Livingston Parish,” Mack said. “But this is a new thing, and we need to take a look at it.”
Mack and other council members discussed injection wells during a recent ordinance meeting, which drew comments from several Holden-area residents with concerns about the project.
One resident complained that work trucks for the data well are “already tearing our roads to pieces,” and many asked why the issue had not been publicly addressed before, despite being in the works for several months.
Though the residents who spoke said they were pleased with the prospect of a moratorium, all said they were not in favor of the project ever taking place.
“We don’t want this at all,” said resident Troy Hull. “If there is even a marginal risk to our properties and family, why take that risk?”
Mack’s proposed moratorium, which was originally six months before extended to a year, will give the council time to address the following needs:
-- Extensive site characterization requirements
-- Injection well construction requirement for materials that are compatible with and can withstand contact with CO2 over the life of a GS project
-- Injection well operation requirements
-- Comprehensive monitoring requirements that address all aspects of well integrity, CO2 injection, and storage, and ground water quality during the injection operation and the post-injection sit care period
-- Financial responsibility requirements assuring the availability of funds for the life of a GS project (including post-injection site care and emergency response)
-- Reporting and record-keeping requirements that provide project-specific information to continually evaluate Class VI operations and confirm USDW protection
“This is a very serious matter and it’s absolutely necessary that we do this and take the time to gather more knowledge and make sure we're all making the right decisions moving forward,” Mack said.
Those seeking more information on the proposed carbon capture hub can visit the following link: www.1pointfive.com/livingston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.