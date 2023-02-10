Books

Pictured are shelves of books inside the Main Branch of the Livingston Parish Library on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

The Livingston Parish Council is urging the local library system to make greater efforts to block children’s access to “sexually explicit material” — a process the library director said is already well underway amid outcry from some in the community.

During Thursday’s council meeting, the council formally asked the library system to restrict juvenile library cards from adult content; to block juvenile access to a certain streaming platform; and to endorse legislation supporting a tiered card system and evaluating books “based on community standards.”

