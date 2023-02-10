The Livingston Parish Council is urging the local library system to make greater efforts to block children’s access to “sexually explicit material” — a process the library director said is already well underway amid outcry from some in the community.
During Thursday’s council meeting, the council formally asked the library system to restrict juvenile library cards from adult content; to block juvenile access to a certain streaming platform; and to endorse legislation supporting a tiered card system and evaluating books “based on community standards.”
The council also asked library workers to “take it upon themselves” to remove “inappropriate” books from children’s sections.
“We must ensure we are protecting our children,” said Councilman Garry Talbert.
Livingston Parish Library Director Giovanni Tairov said steps are already being taken to give parents and guardians more control over what their children access. This month, the library rolled out its “limited access card” policy, which has temporarily blocked all juvenile accounts from checking out items until parents choose the sections children can access.
As of Thursday, only 234 parents had restricted their children’s access, Tairov said, while another 60 opted against setting any restrictions. Juvenile accounts are divided into two categories: children (ages 0-11) and teens (ages (12-17).
There are nearly 27,000 juvenile accounts in the library system.
“It’s going to be a long process,” Tairov said.
Talbert added the agenda item the day Attorney General Jeff Landry and two legislators announced in a press conference they were pushing to restrict children’s access to certain materials in public libraries.
In the same press conference, Landry released the 54-page “Protecting Innocence” report, which contains links to library policies, sample letters for writing lawmakers, model legislation, and excerpts from books Landry said contain “inappropriate” material for children.
Landry was joined by Sen. Heather Cloud and Rep. Jamier Emerson, who both said they’re proposing legislation that would limit what children have access to in libraries.
Landry, who is running for governor, backed their proposals and said the push comes from complaints he’s heard from parents and guardians about materials found in libraries. He also said the report is not a target on LGBTQ+ communities.
“This is about protecting the innocence of children in this state,” Landry said in the press conference. “Any member of the press or public who says otherwise is purposefully being dishonest.”
The debate surrounding the kinds of books children can access in public libraries, which has raged across the nation in recent years, has been ongoing in Livingston Parish for months. In July, former Board of Control member — and current council member — Erin Sandefur suggested the board “look into” books that may contain sexually explicit content deemed “too strong” for children.
Since then, people on both sides of the issue have been outspoken. Opponents have called potential censorship an attack on sexuality and LGBTQ+ issues, while supporters have argued that parents should have a greater say in which materials are available to children in public libraries.
The Livingston Parish Council joined the debate in August when, at the request of Parish President Layton Ricks, it formally asked the Livingston Parish Library to reclassify books “of a sexual nature.”
That conversation was reignited during Thursday’s meeting, when Talbert and others peppered Tairov with questions regarding steps the library system — which encompasses five branches, 300,000 collection items, and more than 94,000 cardholders — has taken to limit juvenile access to sexually explicit material.
“I’m not in favor of banning books… or censoring content,” said Talbert, a candidate for the House of Representatives. “We’re not trying to ban books. We’re looking at protecting our children.”
Talbert and others said the library contains materials with “fairly explicit” content, though Tairov pushed back against the notion that the library holds pornography of any kind. When asked what’s being done to keep children from viewing explicit material, Tairov said the library system has traditionally given parents power over which materials their kids can access and check out.
Per the library’s policy, juvenile accounts must be attached to a parent or legal guardian’s account in order to borrow items. Parents can also view their child’s check-out history. Additionally, the policy stipulates that children ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver when inside a library.
Tairov, who has been director since 2010, added that parents are urged “to participate in their children’s selection of materials and what they check out.”
“It is extremely difficult for us to make decisions on behalf of the parents because we don’t want to infringe on someone’s right to allow their children to access what they deem is appropriate,” he said. “We always walk this very fine line to let parents make those decisions for their children.”
Despite measures already in place, library leaders have taken extra steps to ensure parents have greater control over their children’s accounts through the controlled access policy, Tairov said.
“All 27,000 accounts for teens and children have been blocked from checking out materials in the library until their parent or guardian makes a decision as to what kind of access their children can have in our system,” Tairov said.
“If you have a child in your household and don’t want them to check out adult material, you can put a restriction on their account,” he continued. “If you have a child and you don’t want them to see teen books, you can put that restriction on their accounts.”
Tairov also pointed out the library’s reconsideration policy, which allows patrons to submit books they feel should be placed in other sections. In the last 15 years, the library has received five “request for consideration” submissions, including two in 2022.
“That policy in itself gives our citizens authority or a right to request the library to reconsider where the material is located,” Tairov said.
When asked about online access, Tairov said all public computers and internet service are protected by a filter system that is meant to block pornography, which he added is a federal requirement.
But during the meeting, Talbert said he hired an independent investigator to visit a library branch to try to access pornographic material. Though porn websites were blocked, the investigator was able to access “nude images and videos” through “backdoor” channels, Talbert said.
“We need to do a better job… preventing children or anyone else from accessing pornographic material,” Talbert said.
