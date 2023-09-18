The Livingston Parish Council is still working to get its plan together for potential ordinances to govern injection wells in Livingston Parish.
So Thursday, at their September 14 regular meeting, the council elected to extend the current moratorium on Class VI injection wells for another 120 days. The vote was unanimous with council members Garry 'Frog' Talbert (District 2) and Maurice 'Scooter' Keen (District 3) absent.
The original moratorium was passed roughly one year ago, in September of 2022. With the vote unanimous, injection wells would not be allowed in Livingston Parish in an effort to buy the council time to come up with governing ordinances.
The vote was taken following more than an hour of discussion from residents and council members, who all spoke against the projects planned for the north and south ends of the parish. They expressed concerns that the projects could jeopardize their communities and waterways, and many were angered by the perceived lack of benefit for Livingston Parish.
Councilman Shane Mack, whose district covers one of the planned hubs, proposed the moratorium so the council could work on ordinances regulating the practice locally “to ensure that the quality of life and safety of the people of Livingston Parish is protected.”
During the meeting in 2022, Mack amended his original ordinance to focus specifically on Class VI injection wells, which are used to inject carbon dioxide into deep rock formations, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
While discussion was short at the September 14 meeting, Mack did outline his plan for an ordinance in 2022 and also discussed what should be addressed in any laws passed, including:
He said the moratorium will buy the council time to address the following needs:
-- Extensive site characterization requirements
-- Injection well construction requirement for materials that are compatible with and can withstand contact with CO2 over the life of a GS project
-- Injection well operation requirements
-- Comprehensive monitoring requirements that address all aspects of well integrity, CO2 injection, and storage, and ground water quality during the injection operation and the post-injection site care period
-- Financial responsibility requirements assuring the availability of funds for the life of a GS project (including post-injection site care and emergency response)
-- Reporting and record-keeping requirements that provide project-specific information to continually evaluate Class VI operations and confirm USDW protection
Then council chairman Jeff Ard added that he believes the parish should be able to share in the revenue generated by the well.
“I, for one, am tired of Livingston Parish being everyone else’s dumping ground,” said Ard in 2022. “If you’re going to force it down our throats, you’re going to pay us to bring it here.”
The council also attempted a moratorium on Class V wells, which are for data collection only but an important part of the process of setting up CO2 injection sites. Class V wells are used to inject non-hazardous fluids either into or above an underground source of drinking water. The moratorium aimed to stop wells “specific to geologic testing of rock formation, monitoring, drilling, or injecting of CO2 for long term storage.” It also included the parish’s waterways and the “detonation of charges for seismic testing, drilling or injecting of liquids.”
Air Products, a global hydrogen manufacturing company headquartered in Pennsylvania, filed a lawsuit late last year against the Livingston Parish Council for trying to slow progress on its impending multi-billion-dollar plant in Ascension Parish.
In its lawsuit filed in October 2022, Air Products called the moratorium “invalid and unenforceable,” arguing that it is preempted by federal and state law. Air Products was already permitted for the testing and seismic activity and had spent $75,000 for the work, it said in the lawsuit.
United States Middle District Court Chief Judge Shelly Dick sided with Air Products in an opinion issued last week and denied Livingston Parish’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit. In the ruling issued Dec. 26, 2022, Dick said the parish must “cease enforcing” the moratorium “as it concerns seismic surveys, Class V injection wells, and associated activities.”
The parish had also hoped to find a victory at the state legislature in 2023. Representative Bill Wheat, of Ponchatoula, filed HB267 which would place a 10-year moratorium on carbon sequestration in Lake Maurepas and surrounding wildlife management area. That bill failed in the house, 26-75. All Livingston Parish representatives voted in favor of the measure.
