Lake Maurepas

Lake Maurepas

 David Gray | The News

The Livingston Parish Council is still working to get its plan together for potential ordinances to govern injection wells in Livingston Parish.

So Thursday, at their September 14 regular meeting, the council elected to extend the current moratorium on Class VI injection wells for another 120 days. The vote was unanimous with council members Garry 'Frog' Talbert (District 2) and Maurice 'Scooter' Keen (District 3) absent.

