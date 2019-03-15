LIVINGSTON – Proponents of Livingston Parish Mosquito Abatement District 2 & 3 crossed a hurdle March 14 when the Parish Council voted to remove an incorporated area from its boundaries.
The vote exempts a residential area north of Cockerham Road in the Denham Springs city limits from the district and takes them off the rolls for the May 4 election.
The measure passed on an 8-0 vote. District 1 Councilman Jeff Ard was absent.
Mosquito Abatement District 2 & 3 will seek a monthly fee no greater than $3.00 to create a source of funding. The fee – which will remain on the book 10 years – will generated an estimated $325,000 annually.
The revenue will cover the costs of a supervisor, four employees, chemicals, and a truck.
District 2 Councilman Garry “Frog” Talbert and District 3 Councilman Maurice “Scooter” Keen requested the amendment on the boundaries after they discovered a portion of the district was in the city limits.
The City of Denham Springs provides mosquito spraying within its municipal limits, a service it assumed after the Livingston Parish Mosquito District disbanded in 2015.
Keen and Talbert must present the amended version of the district to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office no later than March 18.
The two councilmen plan to promote and educate area voters about the service, including the spraying process and the diseases carried by mosquitoes. Both have said residents in their area – which extends from the outskirts of Denham Springs north to Watson – have asked them to bring back the abatement program.
Residents who oppose the measure have put up roadside signs urging residents to oppose the measure. Sloan, a candidate for Keen’s seat, is among the coalition in opposition to the abatement program.
