A proposed subdivision just outside Denham Springs that has drawn the ire of nearby residents has been given the green light to move forward, one month after it failed to get such approval.
On Thursday, the Livingston Parish Council approved the preliminary plat for Deer Run, a controversial 2,000-lot subdivision that will be spread across 1,345 acres on 4H Club Road. It is being developed by Ascension Properties.
This was the third meeting in which Deer Run has been on the council's agenda, and it has drawn strong opinions from both sides.
The Livingston Parish Planning Commission approved the project's preliminary plat during its May 4 meeting, which then sent it to the full council for approval. The council deferred any action on May 12 and revisited the plat on May 26, when a vote for approval ended in a 4-4 stalemate.
Council members have debated among themselves whether they have any legal grounds to deny the plat of a development that has met all the ordinances in place.
Residents have repeatedly argued that “the health, safety, and welfare” of their communities should be more heavily considered, though opinions from the Attorney General's Office and the parish attorney have suggested that those complaints alone wouldn't stand up to “strict scrutiny” in a lawsuit.
The plat’s failure to get approval on May 26 was seen as a win by residents who have vehemently spoken out against the massive development for months, arguing it will worsen existing infrastructure problems in the area.
But that victory was short-lived.
Deer Run was placed on the June 23 agenda by Councilman Shane Mack, one of the four who voted against approval in the May 26 meeting.
While explaining his change of mind, Mack said he has taken time to review the plat in greater detail and determined that the developer has, so far, “followed the law to the T.” He pushed back against the notion that he was coerced into flipping his vote and said it would’ve been “discrimination” to deny a plat that had met all the ordinances in place.
“Not one councilman pressured me into putting this back on the agenda,” Mack said. “The developer did not pressure me or force me to put this back on the agenda. Nobody tried to bribe anybody.
“I put this back on the agenda simply because I didn’t feel it was right to deny this man the right to develop property when he was abiding by every law in the book.”
Those who voted with Mack to approve the preliminary plat were Garry Talbert, Maurice Keen, Jeff Ard, and Tracy Girlinghouse.
The two council members who stuck to their “no” votes for Deer Run were Gerald McMorris and Randy Delatte.
“I can’t picture a subdivision of that magnitude… knowing we just talked about infrastructure and not having money to add roads,” Delatte said. “I have to vote ‘no.’”
Debate on the subdivision went on for an hour of Thursday’s meeting, with citizens once again voicing frustration at the council’s unwillingness to reject a subdivision they said will worsen localized traffic, drainage, and school overcrowding.
They begged the council to deny the plat or table it again, their cries of “please help us” repeated throughout the lengthy discussion.
Many were also stunned to see the proposed project back on the agenda, thinking the matter was closed after the 4-4 split. Resident Jamie Sandefur called it “disheartening.”
“We thought we had dodged a bullet, but here we are again,” he said. “There’s nothing that can be done to make 2,000 homes on 4H Club Road okay right now. You’re talking about putting the population of the city of Denham Springs on a two-lane highway.”
Multiple residents also complained about the lack of representation they have felt in recent weeks. Councilman Bubba Harris, whose district encompasses Deer Run, was not present at Thursday’s meeting due to ongoing health issues, Ard said at the start of the meeting. Harris was also not present for the meeting in which the vote ended in a tie.
Resident Melissa Johnson said she understood that Harris is dealing with health issues but also said that doesn’t change the fact that his constituents feel “unrepresented.” She and others pleaded with the council to delay any action on the subdivision until Harris is able to return.
“Right now, he’s unable to do his job, and we have no representation,” Johnson said.
This is the second large subdivision on 4H Club Road that the council has granted preliminary approval to in the last few months. In April, the council allowed the 481-lot Sweetwater Subdivision to move forward, despite objections from residents.
Thursday’s meeting was less packed than previous meetings, which saw standing-room-only crowds fill the council chambers. Some of those who attended Thursday’s meeting said residents are simply getting “exhausted.”
“We’ve been coming to meetings for months and we’re tired of babysitting,” Johnson said.
Though they gave the okay for Deer Run to move forward, council members stressed that the latest action didn’t mean construction was imminent. They said drainage and traffic impact studies will have to be conducted and that issues will need to be resolved before homes start going up.
During a previous meeting, engineer Deric Murphy said, even if everything goes according to plan, the first houses in Deer Run would be built no earlier than 2024. And that would be pushed further out if major changes are needed.
“This is not over,” Mack said. “There are other requirements this developer will have to meet.”
It’s also possible that Deer Run developers will have to fall in line with tougher laws.
In its June 9 meeting, the council adopted nearly a dozen ordinances aimed at controlling development. Those ordinances cover topics such as drainage designs, detention and retention ponds, street entrances and width requirements, impact studies, wetlands, and lot density.
Because Deer Run had already been submitted to the Planning Commission prior to adoption of the new laws, it is not required to adhere to them unless there are “substantial changes.” In that event, the plans would have to be resubmitted to the Planning Commission under the new rules, Talbert explained.
But changes can only be deemed “substantial” after the preliminary stage, according to Parish Attorney Brad Cascio.
“When the ordinance speaks about ‘substantial changes,’ it talks about after preliminary approval,” Cascio said.
The decision on Deer Run came amid the parish’s ongoing 60-day moratorium, which officially went into effect May 27. But Deer Run is not subject to the halt in development since it was submitted before the moratorium went into effect.
