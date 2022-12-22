The Livingston Parish Council honored the young artist behind a Louisiana-inspired Christmas drawing.
Alfredo Berrones, a local middle school student, was named the Livingston Parish Council’s annual artistic achievement winner for the holiday-themed drawing he submitted.
The “Johnny F. Bell Artistic Achievement Award” was given to Berrones, a gifted and talented art student at Southside Junior High, during the council’s Dec. 21 meeting.
In his drawing, Berrones combined the holidays with Louisiana imagery, depicting an alligator — wearing a Christmas hat — arriving at his bayou home set upon a wintery landscape.
Family and friends joined Berrones, a seventh-grader, for the special recognition.
“That’s a good-looking drawing,” said Councilman John Wascom.
Council Chairman Jeff Ard said the council reaches out to local school and art classes to get submissions for the annual contest. Once all entries are received, the council votes on their favorite, which is then used as the cover for the council’s official Christmas card.
The certificate awarded to Berrones said: “The Livingston Parish Council is proud to present this Certificate of Achievement to recognize an original art entry that was chosen for the 2022 Parish Council Christmas card cover. We are proud to honor Alfredo along with the students and teachers who are part of the Livingston Parish School Board’s Gifted and Talented Program. Congratulations on a job well done!”
Berrones’ teacher, Donna Fransisco, said she made her class aware of the contest through her online portal.
Berrones, who typically likes working with charcoals and paints, said the piece took him about three hours to draw. When asked what inspired it, he said he “just thought of a swamp house since it’s a bayou.”
The award is named in memory of Johnny F. Bell, a Denham Springs resident and former Louisiana State Artist Laureate who passed away in 2017. Perhaps Bell’s most recognizable piece is “Louisiana,” a collaboration with his father that became the official state painting in 1995.
He also designed the Livingston Parish logo.
The Livingston Parish Council created the “Johnny F. Bell Artistic Achievement Award” shortly after Bell's passing in 2017.
