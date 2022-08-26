The Livingston Parish Council has thrown its support behind a push to reclassify certain books in local publics, asking that books “of a sexual nature” be moved from the children’s section to the adult’s section — a move that led to heated debate and shouts outside the council chambers.
The discussion on where certain books should be placed in public libraries was a last-minute addition to the council’s agenda, being added one day after the agenda was made public.
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks, who asked the item to be added, presented a letter he intended to send to the Livingston Parish Library’s director and Board of Control. In his letter, Ricks asked library leaders to consider moving books containing explicit sexual material to sections geared to adults and areas of the library where personnel can monitor.
“Why can’t our children be children anymore?” Ricks wrote in his letter. “When they become adults, they can frequent adult bookstores if that is what they choose to do. But for now, they are vulnerable children.”
Ricks’ request for support drew a 6-0 vote from the council, which was missing three members. No one other than Ricks spoke on the topic, and those who came to speak took the debate outside the council chambers.
The placement of certain books in public libraries has been an ongoing discussion across the country over the last few years, and Livingston Parish has become the latest area to have the debate.
It got started during the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control’s July 19 meeting when a board member proposed discussing “book content.” During that meeting, board member Erin Sandefur proposed the board “look into” books that may contain sexually explicit content that is “too strong” for children.
Most of the conversation centered around “Dating and Sex: A Guide for the 21st Century Teen Boy” and an excerpt from the book that discusses how to engage in various sex acts. But Sandefur provided a list of seven other titles in the library's collection that she said had questionable content, with most pertaining to LGBTQ+ issues.
Sandefur’s suggestion drew backlash from most who attended the meeting, with many interpreting it as a way to keep books pertaining to sexuality and LGBTQ+ issues off shelves.
Others, however, said parents should have a greater say in what materials are available to children in their public library and argued that some items should be either removed or placed in a section away from young readers.
No action was taken during the July 19 meeting, though the conversation is expected to continue in future board meetings.
The debate at the library’s meeting has since spilled over into the courts, where Amanda Jones, president of the Louisiana Library Association, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Lafayette-based Citizens for a New Louisiana, its executive director Michael Lunsford, and Ryan Thames.
Jones was one of several speakers who voiced opposition to all censorship during the Board of Control meeting, and her lawsuit alleges the defendants later accused her on their social media platforms of advocating to keep “pornographic” materials in the parish library’s kids’ section.
A court hearing in the lawsuit is set for early September.
On Thursday, Ricks asked the council to formally support the letter he intended to send to the library’s Board of Control regarding the reclassification of certain books. Though Ricks stressed that he did not have the power to demand certain books be moved, he said he had a right “to at least ask” as a “Christian, parish president, father, grandfather, and concerned citizen.”
Ricks didn’t define what is deemed “inappropriate” in his letter or presentation, beyond one reference to “questionable sexual content.”
“Public institutions must walk a fine line in today’s diverse environment,” Ricks wrote. “In the private sector, institutions can promote whatever they choose. It is an individual’s right to support or not support those private institutions for themselves and their families.
“Institutions supported by the public at large should not force controversial content on any person or class of people,” Ricks continued. “I would suggest that controversial materials might be more appropriately located in private locations for those who are not offended or concerned by them.”
Unlike the library Board of Control’s meeting that fielded comments for nearly two hours, the council’s discussion on the issues lasted less than five minutes. That led to frustration from people who came to speak on both sides of the issue, and loud shouts in the hallway could be heard for several minutes afterward.
Councilman Jeff Ard, who serves as chairman, said there was no public comment on the matter because it was part of the parish president’s report, which doesn’t typically require public comment. Ard said there were five people who submitted comment cards to speak on the item.
