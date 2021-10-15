The Livingston Parish Council unanimously passed an ordinance to regulate safety measures on local waterways, a topic that has been discussed for the last several weeks following a turbulent tubing season on the Amite River.
After some debate to the exact wording, the ordinance passed by a 9-0 vote, and it includes stipulations such as safety videos, life vests, increased signage on the river, and possible punishments for violations.
However, council members have pointed out numerous times that the ordinance will be “a living document” that is likely amended over time.
Councilman Garry Talbert lauded all who participated in the ordinance’s creation, including local first responders who provided their input.
“I think everybody that’s had input has been positive with respect to this thing,” Talbert said.
The ordinance’s passing was the first official step toward making local waterways safer following a summer in which two people drowned and dozens of others had to be rescued on the Amite River. In all instances, people had launched from Tiki Tubing, a popular water sports park in Denham Springs that has been at the center of the debate.
Council members spent weeks debating the ordinance in committee meetings and regular council meetings, including some that were attended by family members of one of the victims, Keith Hilliard of Central. With tubing season officially over, council members have said their goal is to have an ordinance in place before the next tubing season begins.
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks, who was originally against regulating businesses on waterways, jumped on board with increasing safety late this summer but has stressed all along being against shutting down a business.
The newly-passed ordinance, however, doesn’t single out Tiki Tubing but instead applies to “any business using public waterways,” though privately-owned boat launches are exempt.
According to the ordinance, businesses will be required to show safety videos to all customers. Those videos must include details pertaining to the hazards of the public waterway in use, a starting and stopping point, safety tips, and emergency response procedures.
Businesses will also be required to provide a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life vest, though council members stopped short of making it mandatory, saying they don’t want to step on “individual liberties.”
“We did not go so far as to step on individual liberties that you have to wear that life jacket,” Talbert said. “But it is imperative that you (the business) have to provide that life vest.”
Talbert said he spoke with a business owner who claimed to have “no objection” to the ordinance but planned to raise the price of tubing to cover the cost of the life vests.
Other guidelines include increased signage on both sides of the waterways pointing out dangerous spots and location markers every one-tenth of a mile. Talbert said location markers should help rescuers respond more efficiently to “some of the nuisance calls.”
Violators could be charged with a misdemeanor and a possible fine.
During the meeting, Councilman Randy Delatte asked if enforcement would be an issue, something Talbert said shouldn’t be the case after speaking with local first responder agencies.
“The sheriff has embraced this, and the fire departments on the river are pleased with the movement,” Talbert said before adding later, “I don’t think enforcing is going to be an issue.”
Lisa Hilliard, whose husband Keith died Father’s Day weekend after launching from Tiki Tubing, has been a staunch advocate for increasing safety and education on the waterways. She has spoken during numerous meetings over the last several weeks, sharing her family’s story and repeatedly saying “something must be done.”
She spoke again Thursday, thanking council members for working quickly to pass this first ordinance and that she looks forward to working more in the future to keep the conversation going.
“This is a great starting point and I’m so happy and so pleased and so thankful that you guys have done this,” Hilliard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.