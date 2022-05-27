The vote for a controversial 2,000-lot subdivision reached a stalemate in Thursday’s meeting of the Livingston Parish Council, essentially rejecting the motion.
Council members voted 4-4 to accept the preliminary plat for Deer Run, a massive proposed subdivision located on 4H Club Road in Denham Springs. The neighborhood has been talked about for weeks, with nearby residents voicing strong opinions against it in the last several council meetings.
Those complaints continued Thursday when it came time to vote for or against Deer Run, the second large subdivision proposed for 4H Club Road this year, following the 481-lot Sweetwater Subdivision.
But unlike Sweewater, which the council passed by a 7-2 vote, there was no approval for Deer Run. Voting in favor of Deer Run were Garry Talbert, Maurice Keen, Tracy Girlinghouse, and Jeff Ard. Voting against were Shane Mack, Randy Delatte, Gerald McMorris, and John Wascom.
Councilman Bubba Harris, who represents the district Deer Run will be in, was not at the meeting.
“At this point, it’s dead,” Talbert said of Deer Run after the vote. “Now the developer can seek relief in 21st [Judicial District Court].”
This was the second consecutive meeting that Deer Run was presented to the council, following another tense discussion in its May 12 meeting.
In that meeting, some council members were in favor of accepting the Livingston Parish Planning Commission’s recommendation, while others wanted to deny. Deer Run, which is being developed by Ascension Properties, was approved by the Planning Commission during its May 4 meeting.
Ultimately, the council voted 6-3 to table a decision.
The vote to table Deer Run came after the council approved a 60-day moratorium on new development, a move parish leaders hoped would give them time to put stricter laws on building in place.
The recent string of proposed subdivisions has dominated discussion at the last several Livingston Parish Council meetings. Longtime residents have complained that the proposed subdivisions will negatively impact the fast-growing parish, which already has problems with drainage, traffic, and overcrowding in schools.
While those opinions have been backed by some members of the council, other council members have said their “hands are tied” and that they’re bound by the ordinances in place.
Before Sweetwater was voted on, council members asked the Attorney General’s Office if they had the power to deny a plat approved by the Planning Commission.
In a written response, the Attorney General’s Office told council members they have the authority to deny a preliminary plat that meets requirements but that they would be exposed to litigation — an opinion that has been backed by the parish attorney multiple times.
Chris Moody, the parish attorney, told council members in the May 12 meeting that state law gives “exclusive authority” to the planning commission to approve or deny subdivisions. Even if the council denies a plat approved by the planning commission, it will be “deemed approved” in 60 days, Moody has said.
Some of the council members mentioned the opinions of both attorneys during Thursday’s meeting, saying a vote against Deer Run — which has so far met all the ordinances in place — is grounds for a lawsuit.
Still, discussion on the topic took up nearly an hour of Thursday’s meeting, with citizens voicing anger at the council’s inability to reject a subdivision they said will worsen existing infrastructure problems.
“You’re making the problem worse,” said Holly Clark, who specifically mentioned the overcrowding in Denham Springs schools and the ongoing teacher shortage as reasons to deny the subdivision.
Deric Murphy of Quality Engineering tried to alleviate some concerns, saying the first houses in Deer Run would be built no earlier than 2024 and that construction would likely last until 2039.
“The thought that this would be built in a few years is absolutely false,” he said.
Murphy said the subdivision’s drainage will go “straight” to the Amite River and that it is being built to withstand a 100-year storm, which he noted is “above and beyond” the requirement. He also said engineers are studying 18 different intersections to address traffic concerns.
Murphy also took a moment to explain the building process, saying that acceptance of the preliminary plat is “the first step” that “allows us to start” and that there are several other points that could derail the project.
“When that plat changes, it comes back in front of this body,” Murphy said. “We’re trying to move to the next step in this process.”
Despite Murphy’s attempt to address concerns, residents remained steadfastly against the project.
One woman who lives one-eighth of a mile from Deer Run begged the council to “pause” on a decision, saying that “we can’t handle” the traffic that would arise with another 2,000 homes.
Another woman from Port Vincent said one-third of her neighborhood on the Amite River has moved away after repeated flooding kept resident unable to get to their homes four times last year.
“And we’re gonna add huge developments before we fix the issues we already have?” she asked. “I ask you to finish business before you start adding on, because we’re already residents here.”
