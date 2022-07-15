The Livingston Parish Council deferred a vote on Valere, a proposed subdivision in French Settlement, and agreed to send the project back to the Planning Commission.
The deferral came after an 8-1 decision, with Councilman Gerald McMorris casting the lone dissenting vote. Those who voted to send Valere, which is being developed by Ascension Properties, back to planning hope to subject the development to new building guidelines.
The next meeting for the Planning Commission is Aug. 3.
Valere, a 689-lot development proposed near Jack Allen Road and Highway 444, has been at the center of much debate for months, having drawn the ire of French Settlement residents who fear it will worsen existing infrastructure problems.
It is the third large development presented to the council this year, along with the 481-lot Sweetwater and the 2,000-lot Deer Run subdivisions, both located along 4H Club Road in District 5.
Both of those subdivisions have received preliminary approval, something Valere has not yet received amid much opposition from French Settlement residents and local officials.
In March, the village’s Board of Aldermen passed a resolution formally opposing the subdivision, saying it would negatively affect storm impact, traffic, school overcapacity, and police and fire protection. This came before the project was formally submitted in April.
Many French Settlement residents have addressed their concerns at the last several parish council meetings, and they once again packed the council chambers Thursday. But with a deferral on the table, the council was not required to entertain public input, according to its attorney, and the discussion lasted less than 30 minutes.
“We can talk about it for days here and send it back [to planning], or we can send it back and have it go through the process,” said Councilman Garry Talbert, who said Valere will have to adhere to tougher ordinances.
In June, the parish council approved a series of laws aimed at controlling development. Those laws included requirements for drainage designs, detention and retention ponds, street entrances and width requirements, public notifications, wetlands, and lot density.
Councilman Randy Delatte, whose district covers Valere, motioned to defer a vote and send the project back to the Planning Commission. He pointed to those recently passed ordinances and asked residents to let the new laws take effect.
“We know it’s gonna happen… but the bottom line is we’ve done as much as we can do for y’all,” Delatte said. “We’ve passed as many ordinances as we can agree on to pass. We can pass 1,000 more, but we’re not gonna agree on 1,000 more.
“Basically, what we got now would be our best case. I would ask y’all to allow us to send it to the planning department and everyone work as diligently as we can.”
With the deferral, commissioners will discuss Valere for a fourth consecutive month. In May, commissioners pushed back any action after learning that one of its signs didn't meet the required height. In June, the commission again delayed a verdict after discovering that the posted phone number was not in service.
In its July meeting — one day before the council met and deferred a vote — commissions voted 4-4 to deny the Valere’s preliminary plat, meaning no action was taken and no official recommendation was given to the parish council.
The ongoing discussion on Valere comes amid the parish’s 60-day moratorium, which is slated to end July 27. The council has the option of extending it 30 days, if necessary, but isn’t expected to do so.
Council members talked about ending the moratorium during their previous meeting but declined any action. The topic wasn’t broached Thursday.
When asked why the moratorium doesn’t apply to Valere despite a re-submittal in June, parish attorney Chris Moody said a moratorium “can’t affect anything in the process.”
“Applying this moratorium to this development would be very difficult and arbitrary because it was so far into the process,” Moody said. “The whole development has been on the books and in the system for months. They were already in process. A moratorium typically can’t affect anything in process.”
