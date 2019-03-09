LIVINGSTON – Approval of a committee to review and possibly tweak the Master Plan will mark the next line of business for the Livingston Parish Council in the discussion for possible zoning ordinances.
Council members will appoint seven members to the committee at the March 14 meeting.
Two members who will likely serve include Gerald Burns, a former director of the Livingston Parish Planning Commission who helped assemble the Master Plan, which was released in 2013.
Realtor Kayla Lockhart Johnson is also expected to take a seat on the committee, according to District 7 Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse, who spearheaded the plan to reopen the discussion on zoning in February.
The Master Plan was released in May 2013 in a review draft entitled “Envision Livingston” A Comprehensive Master Plan for Investing in Our Future.”
The guide covers a vast array of topics, ranging from the anticipated future land uses in the unincorporated parish – for residential, commercial, and industrial use – to issues on transportation, drainage, domestic water, emergency preparation, and coastal management, among other issues.
Girlinghouse believes much of the plan still resonates well for the parish six years after it was assembled.
He does not expect an overnight fix but hopes the plan will serve as a catalyst for the parish to take proactive measures as residential and population growth continue.
Girlinghouse considers a six-month time frame ideal for the discussion of the Master Plan but said that changes to the 2013 draft could prolong the final decisions.
A plan which would create a blueprint for development and implementation of services parish wide cannot afford decisions based on a knee-jerk reaction, he said.
“Ideally, I’d like to finish it as soon as possible, but I know from having done this a while that nothing happens fast,” Girlinghosue said. “I’m fine with that because I want it to be right when we finally implement it.”
