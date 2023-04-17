Lake Maurepas

Lake Maurepas

 David Gray | The News

The Livingston Parish Council is backing multiple proposed bills aimed at halting ongoing carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in the state.

The legislation, authored by Rep. Sherman Mack, R-Albany, and Rep. Bill Wheat, R-Ponchatoula, would block carbon capture projects on Lake Maurepas for 10 years, make projects subject to a local election, and direct projects to the Gulf of Mexico, among other stipulations.

