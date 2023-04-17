The Livingston Parish Council is backing multiple proposed bills aimed at halting ongoing carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in the state.
The legislation, authored by Rep. Sherman Mack, R-Albany, and Rep. Bill Wheat, R-Ponchatoula, would block carbon capture projects on Lake Maurepas for 10 years, make projects subject to a local election, and direct projects to the Gulf of Mexico, among other stipulations.
“All of these bills would be in the best interest of Livingston Parish,” said Councilman Randy Delatte, one of the council’s most vocal opponents of the proposed carbon capture hubs.
Carbon capture and storage, which involves taking carbon dioxide emissions from industrial sites and permanently storing them deep underground, has been a hot-button topic in the state for more than a year. But that debate has been even more heated in Livingston Parish, the site of two proposed carbon capture hubs.
One hub is being proposed by Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, which reached an agreement with Weyerhaeuser in March 2022 to lease 30,000 acres of land in Holden for the project. The other hub will be located under Lake Maurepas, where Pennsylvania-based company Air Products plans to store CO2 from an upcoming $4.5 billion energy complex in Ascension Parish.
But both projects have been met with resistance from residents and local officials who have expressed fears the hubs will permanently alter the areas. That unease has been expressed in several hours-long meetings, despite both companies’ attempts to stress what they called “safe and proven” technology.
In Livingston Parish, many have expressed concerns that the hubs could jeopardize their communities and local waterways, especially in the event of an accident or leak. Many have also expressed anger by the perceived lack of benefit for the parish.
“I, for one, am tired of Livingston Parish being everyone else’s dumping ground,” said Councilman Jeff Ard at a previous meeting.
The debates on carbon capture have dominated discussion for the Livingston Parish Council, which last year approved a year-long moratorium on Class VI injection wells, the wells that actually inject the CO2. The council later passed a moratorium on Class V wells, but it was lifted when a federal judge sided with Air Products after the company filed a lawsuit.
On Thursday, the Livingston Parish Council officially voiced its support for legislation from Mack and Wheat, two lawmakers who have repeatedly spoken against the projects. All four bills will be heard by the Committee on Natural Resources and Environment.
Under Mack’s House Bill No. 454, voters would have a say in carbon capture hubs coming to their area: The bill requires a local election for the approval of carbon dioxide sequestration within a parish.
HB 454 also includes various stipulations for the election, including broadcast advertising of the election, ballot language, and who pays. For instance, the parish government will have to make five announcements of the election broadcast at least two days apart on radio or television channels, and the costs of the announcement will be borne “by the company looking to conduct the carbon dioxide sequestration activities.”
If voters were to reject the proposal, it couldn’t reappear on a ballot for at least two years, according to the bill.
House Bill No. 453, also from Mack, would force all CO2 injected for geologic storage to be transported to the Gulf of Mexico.
Wheat’s House Bill No. 267 would place all CC projects for Lake Maurepas and the Maurepas Swamp Wildlife Management Area under a 10-year moratorium. In his bill, Wheat noted the lake’s “scenic beauty, delicate estuary, and spawning grounds for aquatic species” and “use for recreation and commercial fisheries and the natural buffer… against hurricane winds and storm surge.”
“The legislature hereby finds,” the bill states, “that Lake Maurepas and the Maurepas Swamp Wildlife Management Area should be afforded such protection against interference from new and untested industries to ensure the success of the river reintroduction project and the survival of this natural resource and the ecosystem it supports.”
Wheat’s other piece of legislation, House Bill No. 308, would require all carbon capture projects to provide an environmental impact statement “that meets federal requirements” as part of the application process for a Class VI injection well.
The council’s endorsement passed by an 8-1 vote.
“I have had the privilege of reading all of the bills and I thank the council for supporting them,” said Watson resident Tori Hymel, “because they do give the voice back to the people on this particular issue.”
Though most on the council approved the proposed legislation, Councilman Garry Talbert questioned endorsing the bills, saying they may have unintended consequences. He noted that HB 454 would force companies to build pipelines “hundreds of miles through fragile coastal environments” to the gulf.
“Some of the bills we’re endorsing create other problems,” Talbert said. “I’m just wondering if anyone read what all these bills do. I understand if you’re against carbon capture, all these bills hinder it. But have they looked at the impact these bills have on other things that exist?”
In response, Delatte said he wasn’t against carbon capture but felt residents are entitled to “having a say so, and that’s what these bills are doing.” He also questioned Air Products’ motives, highlighting the 25 lobbyists the company hired ahead of the state’s Legislative Session, as reported by the Louisiana Illuminator.
“For a year and a half, we’ve been fighting this,” Delatte said.
