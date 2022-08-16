Livingston Parish moved a step closer toward making land-use rules a reality when a councilman officially introduced a zoning map for his district.
Councilman Shane Mack, who represents the Albany area on the Livingston Parish Council, presented his district’s zoning map during the council’s Aug. 11 meeting — a scenario he and many others never envisioned happening in previous years.
The public will be able to comment on the zoning map before it goes up for a vote at the Aug. 25 meeting.
“This is about delivering a service and promoting good growth for the people that I represent and care about,” Mack said.
Until recently, zoning had always been considered a taboo subject in conservative Livingston Parish, where residents and elected officials have traditionally resisted increasing governmental oversight.
But support for zoning has steadily grown as infrastructure issues come into greater focus alongside the parish’s explosion in population over the last 20 years. Since 2000, Livingston Parish has increased by 50,000 people.
A 2013 master plan said zoning was necessary to appropriately address the parish’s infrastructure problems with traffic, drainage, and flooding, which were most evident during the historic August 2016 flood when heavy rainfall placed most of the parish underwater.
Residents have continued to complain about overdevelopment over the last year, especially with multiple large-scale subdivisions working through the system.
Though the current council has passed stricter ordinances for developers, zoning, according to some on the council, is the only long-term fix. Some on the council have argued that zoning should’ve been done “20 years ago” — a notion that never sat well with constituents until recently.
“We’re not trying to do this as a power grab,” Councilman Jeff Ard said in April. “We’re trying to protect our parish. This is the only thing we have left to govern this (development) and slow it down.”
Last year, the council took its most drastic steps when it approved 18 zoning categories. Councilmen received their first maps earlier this year, and many parish leaders are hopeful that zoning will be implemented by the end of 2022.
The maps were drafted by Alvin Fairburn & Associates, who also helped the council come up with the zoning classifications.
But until maps for the nine districts are drafted and voted into law, zoning remains unenforceable.
During the most recent meeting, Mack said it took him “a while to get on board with zoning,” believing it stripped individuals of their property rights. But with development and infrastructure becoming such hot-button topics in Livingston Parish, Mack said he eventually came to understand that zoning “was about protecting people’s property rights.”
“This is about, to me, good growth in Livingston Parish,” Mack said. “To me, good growth needs to be planned growth. To me, rapid unplanned growth has severe impacts on infrastructure and drainage systems and sewer systems, and it has severe impacts on the quality of life and interrupts the quality of life for the people in Livingston Parish.
“So to me, planning good growth is a good thing, and that helped me get on board with zoning in Livingston Parish.”
Along with District 9, zoning maps for Districts 2 and 3 are available to view on the parish council’s website. The maps are color-coded by classification.
Mack said even after zoning maps are adopted, they can be “modified” to fit “what is acceptable to the people.”
“I know this is a big change, but I feel very good about this change,” Mack said. “It’s a good thing for the people of Livingston Parish and it’s about protecting property rights. The use of land today will be protected and be able to be used for the same purpose in the future with the adoption of this zoning map.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.