Parish Councilman Shane Mack (District 9)

Parish Councilman Shane Mack (District 9)

 File photo | The News

Livingston Parish moved a step closer toward making land-use rules a reality when a councilman officially introduced a zoning map for his district.

Councilman Shane Mack, who represents the Albany area on the Livingston Parish Council, presented his district’s zoning map during the council’s Aug. 11 meeting — a scenario he and many others never envisioned happening in previous years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.