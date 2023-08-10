Livingston Parish Fair returns

People walk around the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds for the fair’s long-awaited return. The fair, which was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida, ran Oct. 1-9, 2022, at the Fairgrounds in the Town of Livingston.

 David Gray | The News

Organizers have set the dates for the Livingston Parish Fair, one of the parish’s biggest annual events that draws thousands to the area every fall.

This year’s fair will be Oct. 7-15, the Livingston Parish Fair Association announced on social media.

