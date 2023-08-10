Organizers have set the dates for the Livingston Parish Fair, one of the parish’s biggest annual events that draws thousands to the area every fall.
This year’s fair will be Oct. 7-15, the Livingston Parish Fair Association announced on social media.
A daily schedule is “coming soon,” organizers said.
First held in 1937, the Livingston Parish Fair officially began at Doyle Elementary before moving to its current facility off of Highway 190 in the Town of Livingston in the early 1940s. The fair draws thousands of people from Livingston Parish and beyond, offering visitors a wide selection of rides, games, food booths, and events.
Prior to 2020, the fair had been canceled only three times: once during World War II, again following Hurricane Katrina, and a third time after the historic August 2016. But cancellations in 2020 (due to COVID-19) and 2021 (Hurricane Ida) marked the first time the fair was nixed in back-to-back years.
The fair returned in 2022 after the two-year pause.
In addition to midway rides, games, and food, the fair features various exhibits, an academic fun bowl, a talent show, a spelling bee, a day for children with special needs, and pageants, among other activities.
The Livingston Parish Fair Association will auction off its food booths for this year’s festivities at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. The auction will be held at the fair’s office, located on the fairgrounds in the Town of Livingston.
