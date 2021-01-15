To kick off the New Year, a local fire department has unveiled its new projects.
Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 (LPFPD4) recently revealed its 2021 strategic plan and new website, continuing a push to serve one of the fastest-growing regions in the state, according to a statement.
The strategic plan is a “comprehensive” five-year roadmap for achieving operational improvements that will allow the district “to continue delivering the finest fire protection and life-saving emergency response services available,” the statement read.
The department’s 2021 plan addresses a variety of challenges and outlines the primary goals over the next five years. Those goals include hiring additional fire and medical personnel, fire station renovation and construction, and updating existing and/or purchasing new firefighting apparatus.
“Our district has experienced significant growth over the past few years,” said LPFPD4 Fire Chief James Wascom. “With that growth comes great challenges that include the need for additional fire stations, upgrades to existing stations, new firefighting apparatus, and additional staffing.”
The plan was developed by members of LPFPD4 Board, in collaboration with a select group of elected officials and stakeholders within the community.
“Transparency is particularly important to the commissioners of the LPFPD4 Board, and we feel this plan demonstrates to our stakeholders that we are being good stewards of public funding,” said Board Chairman Robert Dugas. “Investing in personnel, capital building projects, and improved apparatus will positively impact safety and quality of life for our citizens.”
Established in 1975, Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 consists of paid professional and volunteer firefighters who provide fire protection and life-saving first response for accidents and medical emergencies.
LPFPD 4 encompasses approximately one-third of Livingston Parish and includes the communities of Walker, Watson, and Port Vincent, along with portions of Denham Springs and Satsuma.
“The goals and initiatives in the Strategic Plan reflect our mission and vision and have been established using the department’s core values,” Wascom said in the statement. “We will work diligently on behalf of our stakeholders to see these initiatives realized, and we respectfully ask for the community’s support for the plan.”
Along with revealing its strategic plan for the New Year, LPFPD4 also launched a newly redesigned website that places an emphasis on easy navigation and user-friendliness.
“The dynamic, mobile-friendly website serves as an interactive portal to connect citizens with the department,” the statement read.
Some of the website’s features include:
-- 2021 Strategic Plan
-- Fire Prevention Tips
-- Hurricane Preparedness
-- Downloadable Forms: Fire Report, Volunteer Application, Event Forms
-- Interactive Stations Map
-- Call Statistics
-- News Blog
-- Frequently Asked Questions
“We want to partner with the community to improve public safety, and the new website is a connection that provides citizens with fast and easy access to the services we provide,” said Fire Chief Wascom.
The new website and the 2021 strategic plan are available at www.LPFPD4.com.
