A Livingston Parish grand jury indicted Kaivon Washington, one of the suspects in the Madison Brooks case, on a rape charge stemming from an unrelated incident in 2020, according to prosecutors.
Washington, 18, was formally charged Tuesday with first-degree rape when the victim is under the age of 13 years of age, according to a statement from District Attorney Scott Perrilloux’s office.
The charge stems from an alleged incident that occurred May 23-24, 2020, according to the indictment.
The Walker Police Department arrested Washington on Jan. 27 in connection to the 2020 rape, which involved a 12-year-old victim. Washington, of Denham Springs, is currently in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a $250,000 bond, online booking records show.
Washington is one of four people arrested in the case of Brooks, an LSU student who was raped and later killed after a night in Tigerland.
Authorities say Brooks was raped after leaving Reggie's Bar in Tigerland with four others on Jan. 14. Two people are alleged to have raped her, while two others sat in the front seats.
After the alleged rapes, authorities say the suspects dropped her off at a random location, which led to her being fatally struck by a vehicle around 3 a.m. on Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway.
An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury formally charged Washington with first-degree rape and video voyeurism in the Brooks case on Wednesday, in addition to two other sex crimes from an alleged incident in August 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.