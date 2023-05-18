Gavel

A Livingston Parish grand jury indicted Kaivon Washington, one of the suspects in the Madison Brooks case, on a rape charge stemming from an unrelated incident in 2020, according to prosecutors.

Washington, 18, was formally charged Tuesday with first-degree rape when the victim is under the age of 13 years of age, according to a statement from District Attorney Scott Perrilloux’s office.

