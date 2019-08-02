LIVINGSTON -- By Thursday morning, 25,479 students were enrolled for the start of the 2019-20 school year in Livingston Parish, Superintendent Joe Murphy said.
But by the morning of Friday, Aug. 9, when 250 school buses roll, the number will probably be higher, he said.
Murphy gave that projection during his comments at the end of the School Board’s meeting on Thursday.
“Since Monday, we’ve added 300 to 400 students,” Murphy said.
As for enrollment, “This number will go up, then level back out like it does every year,” he said.
“The point I’m trying to make is we’re back to pre-flood status, not only in facilities, but with students, faculty and staff,” he said.
All repairs and work related to the Great Flood of 2016 are done, Murphy said in an interview last week.
The only remaining item is the construction of new schools for Denham Springs Elementary, Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High, which suffered the worst damage in the flood.
“It’s a really exciting start for me,” said Murphy, who was named superintendent in May. “We’ve moved past that (the flood).
“It’s a tribute to this board, our staff and a testament to the community and people to bring back Livingston Parish, as out signs say, stronger than ever,” Murphy said.
Board member Bo Graham invited the board to the Community Open House at Walker House School at 2 p.m. on Sunday to see the construction done n the past three years.
Board member Devin Gregoire also invited the board to an open house at Albany Lower Elementary and Albany High to see their new classroom buildings from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.
