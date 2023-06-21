Nearly halfway through 2023, the number of homes sold in Livingston Parish are down by more than 40 percent through the same time last year, figures show.
That decline is greater than the average for the Greater Baton Rouge area, which covers East Baton Rouge, Livingston, and Ascension parishes. Those three parishes reported a combined 3,609 home sales through May, a 33.6 percent decrease from the 5,437 sold nearly halfway through 2022.
Approximately 155 Livingston Parish homes were sold in May, a decline from 243 — or 36.2 percent — from May 2022, figures show. However, that marked a rise from the 123 homes sold in April.
Through the first five months, the average Livingston Parish home has stayed on the market for 57 days, up from 42 days through the same timeframe this year. The median sale price through May 2023 is up slightly from the first five months of 2022, rising to $241,500 from $239,535.
There were 356 homes for sale at the end of May, a 16 percent increase from the 307 homes on the market in May 2022. At the current rate of sales, the existing inventory would be exhausted in 3 months, up from 1.5 months in May 2022.
The number of homes sold in Livingston Parish, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors, is as follows:
