Drone neighborhood shot
McHugh David | The News

Nearly halfway through 2023, the number of homes sold in Livingston Parish are down by more than 40 percent through the same time last year, figures show.

Through the first five months of 2023, sales have closed on approximately 647 Livingston Parish houses, according to the latest report from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors. That’s down from 1,111 sales through the first five months of 2022 — a drop of 41.8 percent.

