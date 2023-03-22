The number of homes sold in Livingston Parish fell nearly 50 percent from this time last year, figures show.
The combined 206 home sales in January and February 2023 are the fewest to start a year since the first two months in 2014, when 185 homes were sold, according to MLS figures. For comparison, at least 300 homes were sold in January and February in each of the previous three years.
Home sales in Livingston Parish have dropped in five of the last seven months, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors' report.
The median sale price in February 2023 dropped slightly from February 2022, going from $242,883 to $242,030.
There were 355 homes for sale at the end of February, a 46.1% increase from the 243 homes on the market in February 2022. At the current rate of sales, the existing inventory would be exhausted in 2.2 months, up from 1.0 months in February 2022.
The average Livingston Parish home stayed on the market for 58 days in February, up from 41 days the year before.
The number of homes sold in Livingston Parish, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors, is as follows:
