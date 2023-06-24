Livingston Parish Library administrative building

Livingston Parish Library administrative building

 David Gray | The News

Nearly three months after its long-time director resigned, the Livingston Parish Library has found a replacement.

On Friday, the Library Board of Control officially appointed Michelle Parrish as the system’s new director, removing her interim status and putting her in charge of the library’s five branches, administrative office, and around 100 employees.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.