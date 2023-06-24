Nearly three months after its long-time director resigned, the Livingston Parish Library has found a replacement.
On Friday, the Library Board of Control officially appointed Michelle Parrish as the system’s new director, removing her interim status and putting her in charge of the library’s five branches, administrative office, and around 100 employees.
The board approved Parrish as director by a 6-1 vote.
The appointment gives the library system a bit of clarity during a year of turmoil. Since last summer, the system has been at the forefront of a larger discussion regarding the classification of certain books, ultimately leading to the resignation or dismissal of longtime library fixtures.
A native of the Frost area, Parrish is a lifelong resident of Livingston Parish, graduating from Doyle High in 1989. She has worked in the library system for nearly a decade in a variety of roles and has a MLIS master’s degree in library information and science from the University of Mississippi.
Parrish started as a part-time worker at the Albany-Springfield Branch and was later promoted to adult services coordinator at the South Branch. After that, she led the library system's outreach services.
Most recently, Parrish has served as manager of the Main Branch in Livingston — a role she held even after being named the interim director in March following the abrupt resignation of longtime director Giovanni Tairov, who left the position after 13 years.
Multiple people spoke in support of Parrish, one of four applicants who were interviewed for the job, before Friday's vote, citing her knowledge of the system and community as well as her qualifications as reasons to make her the permanent director. Most in the meeting room gave her a loud applause after the "interim" tag was officially removed.
Parrish read from a prepared statement after her appointment, thanking the board for its “vote of confidence” and her library staff, family, and friends “for the overwhelming outpouring of support.”
She went on to say that she hopes to maintain the library’s “wonderful services and resources” while enhancing them “as new ideas, innovations, and technologies become available.” Though she didn’t mention specifics, Parrish said she plans to enact “much-needed policy changes” and present ideas for future projects “to further the mission and vision of our beloved Library.”
Parrish ended her statement with a message to the public, urging people to visit their local library.
“To our community, I would like you to know that your library staff is excited about the future of the system and the potential new services, resources, and facilities that await it,” Parrish said. “They are also always glad to see both familiar and new faces visit our library branches, so if you don't have a library card or haven't visited in a while, now is the best time to come by and get access to our collections and services.
“Remember, it’s our community and it’s your library. If anyone sees me out and about at the branches or community events, please stop by and say ‘hello.’ I’m always glad to meet members of our Livingston Parish family.”
Though most were in favor of Parrish’s appointment, not all were on board. In his own statement, board member Larry Davis said his colleagues should’ve given more consideration to the other “extremely qualified candidates” that were interviewed June 8, saying Parrish’s promotion was based on “personality and personal relationships rather than actual qualifications.”
"I urge the board here tonight not to vote for this candidate based on a personal relationship or hope or desire of what they will or may do but based on the qualifications of our interim director compared to those who interviewed for the job," Davis said.
But Davis' comments drew no discussion from the rest of the board, which soon after voted in favor of Parrish.
According to board chairman Ronnie Bencaz, Parrish will be subject to two evaluations over the next year: one in January and another in July. After that, the evaluations will be annual.
Parrish now officially replaces Tairov, who said in his resignation letter in March that the time had come “to move on to new opportunities and challenges” and that he was shifting his focus to research in public policy. Two weeks later, Tairov's assistant director, Jennifer Seneca, announced her own resignation.
The two resignations came as the library system became engulfed in controversy amid a larger, nationwide debate about censorship and the types of books available in public libraries, particularly in children's sections.
Along with Tairov and Seneca's resignations, the Livingston Parish Council also dismissed longtime Board of Control member Debbie Henson.
