In conjunction with a nation-wide push to urge more people to visit their local library, the Livingston Parish Library is introducing a new initiative to bring its community together.
Beginning in September, the local library system will host various community-centered events “aimed at positively impacting the community,” officials said in a statement.
The program launched earlier this month, which the American Library Association has dubbed “Library Card Sign-up Month” to urge more parents, caregivers, and students to sign up for a library card. Each event presented will be tied to a monthly theme and will feature components that reflect the various interests and backgrounds of the members of the parish.
For September, the monthly theme invites patrons to “Find Your Voice at the Library.”
The upcoming programs are part of a new initiative, “Our Library. Our commUNITY.” In a statement, Director Giovannia Tairov said the initiative is an effort “to bring awareness to the vast amount of resources and events the Library provides to the Livingston Parish community.”
“It has been proven many times that libraries have a profound impact on the communities they serve,” said Director Giovanni Tairov in a statement. “For over 75 years, the Library has served this community through its programs and collections. Our library system was organized and implemented by the community, for the community.
“We are extremely proud of the growth, accomplishments, and connections we’ve made during the past seven decades, and look forward to deepening those connections through a series of themed events and programs over the next several months.”
Programs planned for September include:
Digital Media Lab Presents: Find Your Voice
This program is a multi-week series of hands-on learning sessions where teens can learn more about digital music, podcasting, video recording, and editing. This event is hosted by the Library’s Digital Media Lab and will next be held at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 5:30 p.m.
Voices and Votes: Democracy in Action
In partnership with Denham Springs Main Street, this lecture series is centered around the Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit Voices and Votes: Democracy in America currently on display at the Old City Hall in Denham Springs, La. The weekly program will focus on a variety of topics related to voting on the state and national levels.
The series concludes in October with a book discussion of The Woman's Hour by Elaine Weiss, a 2018 non-fiction book chronicling the pivotal events in 1920 that led to the ratification of the 19th Amendment which granted women the right to vote.
In the coming months, the library’s outreach department will host community events around the parish to connect with residents and provide access to the library’s services and resources. For more details about “Our Library. Our commUNITY.,” visit www.mylpl.info/commUNITY.
