Giovanni Tairov, director of the Livingston Parish Library, has been named treasurer for the Louisiana Library Association, the organization has announced.
Tairov, who was awarded the LLA Public Section’s Library Director of the Year winner in 2019, will serve a three-year term that ends June 30, 2024, LLA officials said in a statement.
“We look forward to his joining the Board,” LLA officials said, citing Tairov’s “extensive history working with library finance and budgeting.”
Tairov became director of the Livingston Parish Library in 2010 and has worked to expand the services and reach of the system, make it accessible to all patrons, and be on the cutting-edge of technology.
Under Tairov, the library system has grown its patronage, expanded its branches by more than 17,000 square feet, and offered patrons technological tools such as 3D printing and scanning, virtual reality software, and a computer lab.
In 2018, the library added more than 660,000 items to its collection with the addition of Hoopla Digital and other resources, and it also slashed all late fees for juvenile patrons that same year.
In January of 2019, the library system expanded its free internet services by offering patrons mobile hotspots for checkout. The next month, the library announced a mega partnership with the Livingston Parish school system to provide eCards to 30,000 students and teachers.
In December of that same year, the Livingston Parish Library announced an elimination of overdue library fines and outstanding debt for library patrons of its five branches, becoming one of the first public library systems in Louisiana to eliminate fines for all patrons.
A few months later, the Livingston Parish News and the Livingston Parish Library announced a partnership to provide residents with more than 176,000 pages of local history. The Digital Archives of the Livingston Parish Library houses full, text-searchable issues of The Livingston Parish News, allowing patrons to search and browse issues of the newspaper dating back to January 1925.
The Livingston Parish Library is made up of five branches, an administrative building, and a Bookmobile.
