Laptop

A person works on a laptop.

The Livingston Parish Library will launch a new digital literacy program in October, one that was made possible after a committee overseeing the parish’s goal to eliminate the “digital divide” obtained one of five grants in the state.

Livingston Parish will join four other parishes to offer the Digital Literacy & Inclusion Pilot site, which is being funded through Louisiana’s broadband grant program, Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO).

