The Livingston Parish Library will launch a new digital literacy program in October, one that was made possible after a committee overseeing the parish’s goal to eliminate the “digital divide” obtained one of five grants in the state.
Livingston Parish will join four other parishes to offer the Digital Literacy & Inclusion Pilot site, which is being funded through Louisiana’s broadband grant program, Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO).
Through the pilot site, the Livingston Parish Library will assess the community’s needs for digital literacy and provide instructional opportunities such as skills assessment, self-directed online learning, and digital skill building.
All five LPL branches will participate in the program.
The Link Up LIVINGston committee, an 11-person committee that was formed in 2021 to address the parish’s challenges related to connectivity, helped secure the pilot site.
“We are extremely honored to be selected to participate in this initiative and partner with the Governor’s office to help increase the state’s digital literacy skills,” said LPL Director Giovanni Tairov, a member of Link Up LIVINGston, in a statement.
“Eliminating the digital divide in our parish has long been a goal of the Library. From the introduction of mobile hotspots in 2018 to increasing the Library’s Wi-Fi signal during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are committed to providing exceptional services to positively impact the Livingston Parish community.”
Officials revealed the digital literacy pilot program over the summer when they announced that the state would receive $130 million from the America Rescue Plan to bring affordable internet access to more than 66,000 households and small businesses in 50 parishes.
In a statement at the time, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the announcement “highlights the important groundwork” that began in 2019 with the creation of the Broadband for Everyone Louisiana Commission.
By 2029, the commission hopes to have eliminated the “digital divide” — the gap between those who have the resources to access, afford and understand technology and those who do not. The “digital divide” became apparent in the state once the COVID-19 pandemic struck and forced school, work, and healthcare to shift online.
Officials have said there are roughly 462,000 Louisianians who lack “basic digital literacy skills.” That resulted in ConnectLA, the Louisiana Board of Regents, the Louisiana Department of Education and the State Library of Louisiana establishing pilot programs in multiple parishes to reduce the digital illiteracy rate in those parishes by half over five years.
In July, Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Kim Hunter Reed announced the launch of five Digital Literacy & Inclusion Pilot sites in rural and urban library branches. The pilot sites are designed to increase access to high-speed digital resources and improve the overall computer and internet literacy of individuals living near those library locations.
Other public library systems selected for the pilot program are in East Carroll, Jefferson, Rapides and West Feliciana parishes. Each site will receive $20,000 for the program, Reed previously said.
The activities will be conducted by library staff members who will serve as Digital Navigators. Digital Navigators have completed more than 11 hours of training through the National Digital Inclusion Alliance and Northstar Digital Literacy to ensure the success of the digital literacy pilot sites.
Livingston Parish Library’s digital literacy pilot program will officially launch on Monday, Oct. 3. Patrons will be able to schedule proctored assessments with one of the Library’s Digital Navigators at all five branches of the LPL.
Proctored assessments for each branch will be offered at the following times:
Albany-Springfield Branch
Mondays and Wednesdays, from 12-4:30 p.m.
Fridays, from 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Fridays and Saturdays, from 9 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Main Branch in Livingston
Thursdays, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Mondays, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Fridays, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.
Mondays through Wednesdays, from 12-3 p.m.
Fridays, from 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
In addition to assessments at each branch, patrons will also have access to free online resources and services through Northstar Digital Literacy, an online learning platform that offers users the ability to explore and increase their skills at their own pace through self-guided training modules and assessments.
Online learning through Northstar will be available for all users, but only patrons who participate in proctored assessments at a library branch will receive certificates of completion for completing the program.
