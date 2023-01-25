Livingston Parish Library's Comic Con 2022

Two people dressed as their favorite characters pose for a photo during the Livingston Parish Library’s Comic Con event on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

Livingston Parish Library (LPL) is set to host its Eighth Annual Comic Con on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch.

Patrons of all ages are invited to celebrate their love of pop culture at the free event.

