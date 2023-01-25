Livingston Parish Library (LPL) is set to host its Eighth Annual Comic Con on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch.
Patrons of all ages are invited to celebrate their love of pop culture at the free event.
Inspired by the mega-event that takes place annually in San Diego, the LPL Comic Con is a celebration of all things comic book, movie, television, video games, and pop culture. Attendees can participate in games and activities, interact with authors, illustrators and graphic novelists, or cosplay as their favorite characters.
In 2020, the event garnered its largest audience to date as more than 1,700 patrons visited the Denham Springs-Walker Branch for the event.
The annual event originally began as a kickoff to the Library’s summer reading program in 2015. The popularity of comic con led to the decision to host the program as a stand-alone event at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch.
LPL Comic Con Special Guests
The Acadian Circus (All Ages)
Ever dream of seeing your favorite fandoms come alive in the big top? The Acadian Circus is bringing its talented troupe of performers to Comic Con to bring your fantasy to life! During the day, you'll see Spider-Man slinging web in the aerial silks, you'll catch the acrobatic antics of the Scooby Gang, and so much more! Get ready to be delighted as you watch some of your favorite characters perform amazing feats of strength and flexibility right before your eyes.
501st and Rebel Legions’ Costuming Panel
In a galaxy far, far away, during a brief armistice, members of the 501st Legion and Rebel Legion costume clubs will discuss what it's like to be a member, how you can join the fight for the galaxy, how to build movie-accurate Star Wars costumes and props, and what can be done with them once they're made.
Mystery Machine (All Ages)
Zoinks! It's the Mystery Machine. Scooby-Doo fans will see a real-life replica of Mystery Inc's iconic vehicle at Livingston Parish Library's 8th Annual Comic Con. Owner Danielle Kent's authentically decked-out 1968 Dodge A100 will give everyone groovy vibes and many fun photo opportunities during the day.
More LPL Comic Con Guests & Activities
Comic Con Cosplay Contest (All Ages)
It's time to strut your stuff at Livingston Parish Library! Cosplayers and casual costume-wearers alike are welcome to participate in this family-friendly contest. Click here to register for the 2023 Comic Con Cosplay Contest.
My Hero Academia Jeopardy (Recommended ages 13 and older)
Do you dream of becoming a Hero? Do you know your "Quirks"? Are you "All Might" or just alright? Participate in this themed Jeopardy game and compete against your friends to prove your mettle! This event is presented by The Guildhall Games in partnership with the Livingston Parish Library.
Make a Minicomic with Becca Hillburn (Ages 8-18)
As a comic artist, Becca creates stories and picturesque worlds that provide opportunities to escape and express creativity. As a teacher, Becca creates fun activities that inspire students to draw every day and see the world in a new way. Join the creator of 7" Kara at Livingston Parish Library's 8th Annual Comic Con to make a minicomic and learn how to express yourself in a story.
Comic Con, visitors will also be able to partake in virtual reality, tabletop games, and scavenger hunts.
Details for this year’s event, including a list of activities and full schedule, can be found on the Library’s website at www.mylpl.info/ComicCon.
