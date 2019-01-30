SORRENTO -- Livingston Parish motorists who use La. 22 to travel to Ascension Parish will face delays through February from a state Department of Transportation and Development rehabilitation project.
Due to cold weather conditions, the intermittent lane closure for La. 22 has been extended, said Scott Lobell, project engineer with the District 61 office.
The closure will also continue along La. 22 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. between Airline Highway and Interstate 10, he said.
No oversized loads greater than 10 feet wide will be allowed, Lobell said.
The closures are necessary in order for the contractor to mill and pave the roadway. Flaggers and signs will be present in order to direct traffic.
No oversized loads greater than 10 feet wide will be allowed through the construction zone during these intermittent lane closures.
The project consists of grading, drainage structures, class II base course, in-place slag stabilized blended BCS base course, milling asphalt pavement, pavement patching, asphalt concrete pavement and related work for 3.42 miles.
