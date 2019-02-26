LIVINGSTON – The first step toward discussion on zoning for some areas in Livingston Parish begins at a meeting on Feb. 28.
The Livingston Parish Ordinance Committee will consider a proposal to form a Master Plan and Review Committee. The meeting is set for 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chamber.
The plans would call for members who would evaluate the multifaceted processes of zoning, which would cover areas of increased residential and business development, primarily in the northern and western parts of the parish.
Zoning has been a hot-button topic for the parish for decades, dating back to an ill-fated vote at the polls in 1988.
District 7 Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse brought the issue to the council at its Feb. 7 meeting, the same evening the council approved preliminary plat for the Starwood Knoll multifamily development on an 8-1 vote.
The proposed development would be located near Woodland Crossing Subdivision on Bonnie Road.
Opponents urged the council to reject the plat over fears of traffic congestion, sewage issues, overload on the drainage system, and overcrowding in neighborhood schools.
The council on a 5-4 vote Jan. 25 nixed the first request from Garry Lewis Properties, the developer of the complex. The proposal went back before the Livingston Parish Planning Commission, which granted a second approval to the plat and led to an 8-1 vote by the Council.
The lack of zoning laws left the council no option after the planning commission approved the plats, Parish Attorney Chris Moody said after the January meeting.
Rejection of the plats after approval from the Planning Commission could have allowed the developer to file individual lawsuits against members who opposed it, he said.
Discussion of zoning has figured as a "hot button" topic for the council in recent years. Residents and council members from the southern and eastern areas of the parish -- both predominately rural -- oppose the measure, while councilmen from the more populated northern and western portion of the parish said they are willing to consider it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.