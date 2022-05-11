Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks has vetoed an ordinance that aimed to restrict the number of lots that could be built in new subdivisions, arguing that there should have been a compromise that better protects residents while also allowing for development.
In its April 28 meeting, the Livingston Parish Council passed an ordinance that, among other restrictions, limited the density of developments to two lots per acre — about half of what had previously been allowed.
Under the ordinance, developers would’ve also had to seek approval for any lot additions. In the past, a developer could make changes without seeking further council approval, according to Councilman Garry Talbert.
The ordinance passed by a 9-0 vote after a motion from Talbert to increase lot size to 2.5 lots per acre failed 2-7.
In his veto statement, Ricks pointed to the council’s debate regarding lot size and said the council “should have compromised” between two lots per acre and three. Ricks said it has been argued that “three per acre should be the minimum” and that a lot density of 2.5 per acre would be a reduction of 37.5 percent, which he called “a substantial reduction but a comfortable compromise.”
“It is my belief that the Council should have compromised in the interest of fairness rather than adopt a regulation to require lot size be limited to two per acre,” Ricks said. “Livingston Parish, up to this point, has not restricted lot size in its Subdivision Regulations.
“While I understand the Council's desire to respond to the concerns of our constituents, many of those constituents are landowners and developers. Immediately reducing an average four lots per acre to two per acre cuts the development potential of property in half.”
Another reason for the veto, Ricks said, stemmed from what was likely “a clerical/typographical error” regarding detention basins. During the public hearing, council members said the ordinance would require detention basins to decrease downstream runoff by 20 percent for 10-year, 25-year, and 100-year flood events.
But Ricks pointed to the actual wording of the adopted ordinance, which states that the detention basins be designed to decrease downstream runoff by 10 percent.
“I believe this needs to be corrected to align with the statements made at the public hearing,” Ricks said.
This marks the second time in the last several weeks that Ricks has vetoed an ordinance passed by the Livingston Parish Council. In March, he nixed an ordinance regarding setbacks for properties along state and federal highways.
That ordinance would’ve reduced future rights-of-way acquisition costs to expand state and federal roads and highways in the parish, but Ricks said it came “at the expense of local commercial and residential development.”
New development has been a hot-button topic in Livingston Parish for the last several years, especially in the aftermath of the historic August 2016 flood. The parish reported one of the state’s fastest growth rates in the 2020 census and has increased in population by more than 50,000 residents since 2000.
In the last few months, residents have packed Livingston Parish Council meetings to voice their opposition to the rise in new developments, which they claim are the reasons for worsening problems regarding traffic, drainage, and overpopulation in schools.
In an attempt to control the rise in new developments, council members have spent months debating ways to bolster regulations to promote “good growth” in the parish. Some have openly called for a moratorium, while others have tried to limit what developers can do through ordinances.
The council took one of its most drastic steps at controlling development last year when it adopted a zoning ordinance that established multiple zoning categories, bringing it a step closer toward implementing its first land-use rules. Earlier this year, councilmen received their first rough drafts of their zoning maps.
During an interview on Action News 17 this week, Ricks said he is hopeful that zoning will get accomplished by either the end of his year or the first quarter of 2023.
In that same interview, Ricks said his latest veto was due to the density restriction, adding that he was in agreement with “almost everything else.” He said he expects the council to reintroduce the ordinance at the next meeting.
“What I want to see is a fair ordinance that allows for development but takes into account how it affects the neighbors,” he said.
In his veto statement, Ricks credited council members for the “untold hours” they have spent trying to solve “the unprecedented residential growth happening across the Parish.”
“I understand and support the goal of the Council to protect the residents, property owners and homeowners throughout Livingston Parish,” Ricks said. “I share in that goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.